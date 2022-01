Samir Handanovic spoke ahead of the match: "The matches between Inter and Juventus are always important for both of us, because it's nothing less than the Italian Derby, with a trophy at stake that we want to win, just like them. This type of match generates a series of emotions, and we are aware of them. We, for our part, will play the match with our usual energy and attitude; we have to do well, and put into practice everything we've been doing in training."

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO