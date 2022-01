Groups D and E took centre stage at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, with Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho netting a vital winner as Nigeria opened their group phase with a win.The clash between the Super Eagles, runners-up in the 2019 edition of the competition, and Egypt, record seven-time winners of the AFCON, was anticipated as one of the big group-stage clashes and a meeting of two among the favourites to go far this year in Cameroon, but in truth it was largely a one-sided affair.Nigeria took a deserved lead on the half-hour mark as Iheanacho spun...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO