ROYAL NEWS Prince William steps out for first in-person engagement of 2022 The Duke hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

Back to work! Days after celebrating his wife the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday, Prince William undertook his first engagement of the year.

The Duke of Cambridge hosted his first investiture of 2022 at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Sir Clive Lloyd, Miss Reanne Evans, Mr. Eoin Morgan, Mr. Derrick Evans, better known as “Mr Motivator,” and Mr. Kevin Sinfield were honored during the ceremony.

Sharing photos from the investiture, the Cambridges’ social media accounts wrote: “As The Duke conducts his first investiture of 2022 today, we shine a light on the inspirational individuals who have achieved great heights in their sporting fields and brought communities together through sport. Congratulations to all!”

William’s engagement came three days after Kate’s milestone birthday. A source previously told The Mirror that the Duchess was going to “celebrate privately with her family.” The source said, “Of course she is mindful of the current situation. She will be surrounded by loved-ones and that’s all that matters.”

The Duke and his kids picked one of the portraits that was released to mark Kate’s birthday. The close-up image that they chose was the third and final photo shared by Kensington Palace, and was accompanied by a personal message from the royal mom of three that read: “Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C.”