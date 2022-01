Here are Touchdown Wire’s power rankings heading into the 2021 NFL playoffs:. 14. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) While the NFC is top heavy, the AFC was a cluster all season. Considering that, we might have a team or two such as the Chargers that were already sent packing that might be better than the Eagles. This young Philadelphia team also has a huge ask of them heading into Round 1 against the Buccaneers. The Eagles’ rushing attack will have to be dynamic with QB Jalen Hurts to keep up with the defending champs.

