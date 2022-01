A Nevada man has been charged with murder after police say a severed head and other body parts were discovered in a vehicle he acknowledged stealing, authorities said. Eric Holland, 57, led Las Vegas police on a chase after they tried to pull him over for a suspended registration, officers said. Holland pulled into a parking lot and got into a gold truck and sped off, authorities said. He was eventually stopped at an apartment complex and arrested, police said.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO