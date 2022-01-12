Dow jumps nearly 50 points on gains in shares of Microsoft, Nike

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

Powered by positive momentum for shares of Microsoft and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Nike (NKE) have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Microsoft's shares have risen $5.19 (1.7%) while those of Nike have gained $1.80 (1.2%), combining for a roughly 46-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Home Depot (HD) and Boeing (BA) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.