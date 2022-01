Georgia authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman after kidnapping her and forcing her to withdraw cash from multiple ATMs. The incident occurred Dec. 30 just before 7:30 a.m. in the city of Decatur, police said in a news release. The woman told officers she was approached by a man who forced her into her car at gunpoint, then demanded she drive to several ATMs in the area and withdraw money from her account.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO