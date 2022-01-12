ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Seahawks Pro Bowl S Quandre Diggs undergoes surgery on fibula, ankle

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs Michael Chow/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Diggs suffered the injury during the Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, as Seattle concluded the regular season 7-10 and as the only NFC West team not to make the playoffs. The former sixth-round pick played in every contest this season for the second straight year and fifth time in seven tries to begin his career.

The 2021 campaign saw Diggs set a new career-high in tackles (94), while tying his best mark in interceptions with five. Diggs also recorded seven passes defensed during the season.

The seventh-year pro led the Seahawks in interceptions and was third in both passes defended and tackles.

Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks want to get Quandre Diggs back, coach Pete Carroll says

Jan. 11—First, Quandre Diggs will have to heal from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-30 win over Arizona. But once he does, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he won't need to find a new home if he doesn't want to. "We'd...
NFL
