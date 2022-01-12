Report: Seahawks Pro Bowl S Quandre Diggs undergoes surgery on fibula, ankle

Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs Michael Chow/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Diggs suffered the injury during the Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, as Seattle concluded the regular season 7-10 and as the only NFC West team not to make the playoffs. The former sixth-round pick played in every contest this season for the second straight year and fifth time in seven tries to begin his career.

The 2021 campaign saw Diggs set a new career-high in tackles (94), while tying his best mark in interceptions with five. Diggs also recorded seven passes defensed during the season.

The seventh-year pro led the Seahawks in interceptions and was third in both passes defended and tackles.