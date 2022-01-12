ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Nearly 60 Missouri Police Chiefs Against New Gun Law

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs are supporting a lawsuit that raises concerns about a new state law forbidding local...

www.ksgf.com

Comments / 13

<not deleted>
1d ago

Now you know which police departments are clambering to kiss the ring of their federal idols. Thankfully, the other 516 LE agencies in Missouri believe more in protecting your Constitutional rights than bowing at the feet of their esteemed federal gods.

Reply
13
clint
1d ago

Missouri can enforce firearm laws without federal interferance. We do not need help from the same california style leadership here in Missouri.

Reply
9
Pig Farmer
1d ago

They need to be looking for new jobs. They work for the people. And the people, VOTED, for it. And the people are their Boss.

Reply(1)
8
 

