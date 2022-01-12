Tom Brady on facing Eagles in playoffs: 'Last time I played those guys...didn't go so well'

Is Tom Brady ready to meet the Philadelphia Eagles again in the playoffs?

Well, he certainly hasn't forgotten about last time.

"Last time I played those guys in the playoffs it didn't go so well," Brady told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

Brady was being interviewed on "Good Morning America" for launching a new fashion line, but before the segment was over, the talk switched to playoff football.

Because of his past experience with the Eagles, Brady, who says Philly has a "really good football team," is coming prepared for Sunday's Wild Card game.

"So I got to be at my best this weekend, along with my teammates. But we'll be ready to go," Brady said.

His comments on "GMA" were similar in tone to what he told reporters during his postgame press conference following the Bucs' 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

"It just felt good to win today. Whatever happened with other teams, you can't ever control any of those things. Even for the next game. ... you're worrying about two games from now. I'm not worried about two games from now, I'm worried about one game from now, which is the Eagles... that's going to be the biggest game of our season," he said.

"We're going to have to play our best game of the year. This is the toughest opponent all year. We're playing a team that's very talented. They got to make it to this point for a reason. We got to do everything we can do to get the win. This is a football team that's been playing really well. Good on offense. They got a very good defense. Good front. Been very healthy. It's going to be a very tough, tough game."

The Eagles last faced the Buccaneers during Week 6 on October 14. Brady threw two touchdown passes to beat Philadelphia 28-22 inside Lincoln Financial Field.

The Birds meet the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round in Tampa at 1 p.m. Sunday.

