If you stuck a microphone up to my stomach right now and listened to the playback of what you recorded it would probably sound something like "nom nom nom nom nom." Or if you're more of a visual learner, just hit play on this video below! I imagine it would sound exactly like that. Yep, that would be the sound of my stomach celebrating the fact that we are exactly one month away from being able to place our orders for Girl Scout Cookies.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO