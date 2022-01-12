ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Woman found unresponsive, daughter dead next to 'I'm sorry' note at resort

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
KISSIMMEE, Fla. ( WJW ) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive next to her dead daughter at a Florida resort.

The Osceola Sheriff’s Office was called to the Star Island Resort in Kissimmee on Monday for a wellness check. The caller reported she was unable to get in contact with her daughter, who hadn’t shown up for work.

The hotel room was locked, as was the door to the master bedroom. According to the sheriff’s office, they found the woman and her 4-year-old unresponsive on the bed. There was a note on the nightstand that read, “I’m sorry.”

The woman had a faint pulse and was taken to the hospital, while her young daughter was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

While the situation remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said there is not evidence to suggest there was anyone else involved.

