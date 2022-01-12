Kodak Black caught mid-twerk in Florida Panthers private suite goes viral

In today’s news you didn’t expect to hear, but also kinda did — Kodak Black got his twerk on at a Florida Panthers hockey game. So obviously, someone recorded, tweeted it out, and now it’s gone viral.

No stranger to scandalous headlines, the Broward County Florida rapper and his fiancé, Mellow Rackz , caught the attention of some fans at the FLA Live Arena there to watch the Florida Panthers take on the Vancouver Canucks.

One fan in particular, Twitter user @David954Fla, spotted Kodak and his lady in what appears to be a compromising position — and recorded it from a distance, with his phone. In the clip Rackz is seen intensely dancing up on Kodak in a matter that made it seem like it might be more than just dancing. However, another clip posted later a different angle indicated there was no foul play involved.

Perhaps the best part was that the duo and a few members of their, were in a private suite directly next to to the Panthers management executive box, where GM Bill Zito and Roberto Luongo were sitting, oblivious to all of it.

Anyway, regardless of what they were doing, the internet was appalled and social media did it’s thing — enjoy.

