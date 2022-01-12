New York Farm Bureau Seeking 2022 scholarship applicants

NEW YORK, (WETM) — The New York Farm Bureau is looking for New York high school seniors, who are interested in a career in agriculture, to apply for the bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship.

Statewide winners can earn up to $3,000 towards their future education.

Eligible students can use the financial award for college or advanced training in the skilled trades.

The criteria for the scholarship indicated that the applicant or their family must be a New York Farm Bureau member, and the student must live and/or work a farm or be involved with agriculture in the state.

The student must also complete the application which includes writing an essay addressing what they value and stand for in agriculture and life and how these values have impacted their decision to pursue an agricultural career.

Scoring will determine both county and district winners and may include a personal interview.

Each district winner will receive $250 and then compete for one of two state scholarships worth $3,000 and $2,000, based on their submitted applications.

Applications must be submitted by March 1, 2022, and the judging will take place prior to April 20, 2022.

For more information, including the online application, you can go to New York Farm Bureau’s website at www.nyfb.org . The scholarship information and web-based application can be found under “Promotion and Education” in the programs section of the website.

More information can also be found by calling the farm bureau’s office at 1-800-342-4143.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.