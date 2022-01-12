ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Beijing-Sponsor Hazards story

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a story published January 11, 2022, about Beijing Olympics sponsors, The...

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Kansas story

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — In a Jan. 5 story about a surge in COVID-19 patients in Kansas, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Dr. Sam Antonios is the chief medical officer for Ascension Via Christi in Wichita. He is the chief clinical officer, overseeing the system’s Kansas hospitals. The story should also have reflected that Wichita has multiple Ascension Via Christi hospitals, not one.
WICHITA, KS
Correction: Marijuana Legalization-Petitions story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published Jan. 3, 2022, about a marijuana legalization petition drive in Ohio, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the group leading the effort. It’s the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, not the Coalition to Legalize Marijuana Like Alcohol.
COLUMBUS, OH
Correction: California-Medicaid Overhaul story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published December 29, 2021, about California’s Medicaid overhaul, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Medicaid services will now for the first time formally include substance abuse treatment, including short-term residential treatment when needed. In fact, those services were already included. 0:50.
HEALTH
State
Michigan State
Correction: China-Evergrande story

BEIJING (AP) — In a story published January 4, 2022, about Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Group, The Associated Press erroneously reported that buyers in “20210” signed contracts to purchase property. The correct year is 2021. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
REAL ESTATE
Correction: Philanthropy-Arts-Giving story

In a story published December 30, 2021, about new nonprofit initiatives to help artists, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the Apollo Theater’s chief development officer. She is Donna Lieberman, not Donna Leiberman.
CHARITIES
Correction: US-Theranos-Founder-Fraud-Trial story

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — In a story published January 4, 2022, about the fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, The Associated Press erroneously reported Holmes was found guilty on two charges of fraud and two charges of conspiracy to commit fraud. She was found guilty on three charges of fraud and one charge of conspiracy to commit fraud.
SAN JOSE, CA
Correction: Obit-Michael Lang story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 9, 2022, about the death of Woodstock festival co-creator Michael Lang, The Associated Press erroneously reported the distance between New York City and Bethel, N.Y. It is approximately 75 miles, as measured from the northwest corner of the Bronx to the Woodstock site in Bethel, not 50 miles.
IOC major sponsors mostly muted in runup to Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Winter Olympics are fraught with potential hazards for major sponsors, who are trying to remain quiet about China's human rights record while protecting at least $1 billion they've collectively paid to the IOC. That could reach $2 billion when new figures are expected this year. Sponsors include big...
WORLD
AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Beijing, CN
Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
What to know about Glenn Youngkin’s newest COVID-19 adviser

As Virginia continues to weather its latest COVID-19 surge, all eyes have been on Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who’s pledged to end statewide vaccine and mask mandates even while urging individuals to get their shots. His latest appointment has offered another glimpse into how the incoming governor plans to craft coronavirus policy. In a news release […] The post What to know about Glenn Youngkin’s newest COVID-19 adviser appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder. One victim was identified Friday and one person...
LOUISVILLE, CO
Anti-Vax Podcaster Doug Kuzma Dies Of COVID-19 After Attending Right-Wing Rally

Anti-vaccine podcaster Doug Kuzma, a QAnon follower who contracted COVID-19 after attending a large right-wing gathering last month, has died. Kuzma, 61, of Newport News, Virginia, became ill shortly after the three-day “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas, which featured former Trump national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn. Few people wore masks at the event. After several attendees became ill following the rally, some claimed without evidence that they had been secretly poisoned with anthrax.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

