ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

In Memoriam: Burke Shelley

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news to report today: Budgie bassist and vocalist Burke Shelley has passed away. His daughter Ela wrote on social media that he died in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff. He was 71 years old. Shelley was born in Cardiff in 1950 and formed Budgie in 1967...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Burke Shelley death: Budgie founder dies aged 71

Budgie founder and bassist Burke Shelley has died aged 71.The news was confirmed by his daughter on Facebook.In a message on the Budgie fan page, she wrote: “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old”.Budgie were founded in 1967 by Shelley, Tony Bourge and Ray Phillips and went on to release 10 albums over an 11-year period.They originally split in 1987 before reforming for various one-off gigs throughout the 1990s....
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Burke Shelley, Singer and Bassist for Budgie, Dead at 71

John Burke Shelley, the bassist and lead singer for Welsh heavy metal band Budgie, has reportedly died at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley,” the rocker’s daughter, Ela, posted to Facebook. “He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old. Please respect the family during this time.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burke Shelley
ghostcultmag.com

Influential Rocker Burke Shelley of Budgie has Died, Age 71

Legendary proto-Heavy Metal artist Burke Shelley of of Budgie has died. He was 71 years old. The news of the influential bassist and vocalist’s passing was shared earlier today by his daughter Ela in a Budgie fan community on Facebook. Shelley has been in poor health for several years according to published reports (Blabbermouth.net). Budgie was huge in the pre-New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) and Thrash Metal era, inspiring praise, covers, and love from bands as major as Metallica and Iron Maiden, and all of their followers. Metallica broke out their cover of “Breadfan” at their recent 40th Anniversary shows, and the song has been a staple of their shows for decades. They previously recorded “Crash Course In Brain Surgery” and “Breadfan” on several covers records and single. Maiden has covered “I Can’t See My Feelings.” RIP Burke.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Lars Ulrich, Mikael Åkerfeldt , and more pay tribute to Budgie’s Burke Shelley

Vocalist/bassist Burke Shelley of the legendary Budgie has passed away. He was 71-years-old. The news was confirmed yesterday evening (10th) by his daughter, Ela, who issued the following Facebook statement:. “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Metallica, King Diamond, Motorhead pay respect to Budgie’s Burke Shelley

Metallica, Motorhead, King Diamond, Opeth and more have paid tribute to Budgie’s Burke Shelley, who passed away on January 10, aged 71. News of the vocalist/bassist’s death was confirmed on the Budgie fan page on Facebook by his daughter, Ela Shelley, who wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town."
MUSIC
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

THE MONKEES: (Singing) Daydream believer and a homecoming queen. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WAKE UP LITTLE SUSIE") THE EVERLY BROTHERS: (Singing) Wake up, little Susie. Wake up. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TUSH") ZZ TOP: (Singing) I've been bad. I've been good. Dallas, Texas, Hollywood. (SOUNDBITE OF THE ROLLING STONES SONG, "GET OFF...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Memoriam
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
thelascopress.com

Greatest Rock Guitar Solos of All Time

This is the time of year when people like to make lists. Of course, New Year resolutions appear on most peoples’ index cards. Search media sites and you can find plenty of top fives, top 10s, best of 2021, and even 2022 predictions. One of those inventories of music...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Steve Stevens Recommends Listening to These Five Guitar Solos

We recently asked some of the guitar world’s best-known players to name their favorite lesser-known guitar solos. Here are Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens’ top five choices…. 1) George Benson with the Brother Jack McDuff Quartet | 1964 live performance. GUITARIST: George Benson. “Just Google ‘1964 – Brother...
MUSIC
susanvillestuff.com

The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett

With the hope and promise of a new year, comes the reflection upon the events of the last 365 days. Like most of you, I’ve seen the Top 10 Lists, 25 Most Embarrassing Moments in Sports, People’s Sexiest Man, and other attempts to capture the best and most memorable of 2021.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Ultimate Classic Rock

See Photos of Your Favorite Rock Stars in 1982

The early '80s were a pivotal time in rock music, and 1982 saw the old guard contending with a new wave of hungry up-and-comers ready to stake their claim for rock royalty. On one hand, you had releases by two of the three surviving Beatles. Paul McCartney reunited with producer George Martin for the critically acclaimed Tug of War, which became his last No. 1 album in the U.S. for 36 years. George Harrison, meanwhile, flew under the radar with the breezy Gone Troppo, which failed to chart in the U.K. and became his only post-Beatles solo album to miss the Top 20 in the States.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy