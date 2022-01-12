ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Hudson scores SAG nomination for her role in 'Respect'

Detroit News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hudson's performance in the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect" earned the actress a nomination for this year's Screen Actor's Guild Awards, it was announced Wednesday. Hudson had thus far been on the periphery of awards season, but the SAG nomination puts her back in play...

Hello Magazine

Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion in gorgeous dress

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Aretha Franklin
The Independent

Golden Globes: The full list of winners from 2022 ceremony – live updates

The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you...
CELEBRITIES
#Sag Awards#Sag#The Academy Awards#West Side Story#North American#Rotten Tomatoes#House#Tnt
Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Stuns in 8-Inch Heels & Models More Looks for W Magazine’s ‘Best Performances’ Issue

Lady Gaga is polished and sophisticated for W Magazine. The “Judas” singer dazzles on the newest cover of W that featured her along with Kristen Stewart, Denzel Washington, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch to celebrate the publication’s “Best Performances” issue. For Gaga’s cover, she slipped on a black dress that incorporated sleek peekaboo cutouts and a dramatic red flower pinned to the bodice of the garment. For another shot within the magazine, Gaga poses with a red cape draped over her head. For the last look within the magazine, Gaga wore an all-white streamlined outfit that had a white one-sleeve dress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson to announce SAG Award nominees

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild announced on Thursday that Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson will announce the nominees for this year's awards. The announcement will be life at 7 a.m. PST Wednesday on Instagram Live. The SAG Awards are currently scheduled for Feb. 27. This month's Grammy...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Jennifer Hudson on the 'American Idol' Song She Sings at Karaoke

When it comes to Karaoke, Jennifer Hudson and her family take it very seriously. In a new interview with W magazine, Hudson shared her go-to Karaoke song and its connection to her idol, Aretha Franklin. "My American Idol audition song, my introduction to the world, was "Share Your Love With...
MUSIC
Variety

SAG Nominations 2022: 19 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Kristen Stewart to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and ‘Pose’

The SAG Awards are usually good for a few shockers, but there’s rarely one as big as this year’s omission of Kristen Stewart for her heralded performance in “Spencer.” That puzzling absence tops the list of head scratchers, but there were some fun surprises on the film side as well, including the first major nod for Bradley Cooper’s turn in “Licorice Pizza” and a strong showing for “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” Meanwhile, it was just two years ago that the SAG Awards made history by awarding the Korean-language drama “Parasite” as best cast in a motion...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Hudson Rocks Steady

More than 15 years ago, a starstruck Jennifer Hudson had just wrapped up a season of singing competition series American Idol when she met Aretha Franklin, her idol. The inimitable star told Hudson, who would then go on to win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as Effie in Dreamgirls, that she was in the planning stages of a biopic, and she wanted Hudson to portray her. After receiving Franklin’s blessing, Hudson’s dream came true: She starred as the Queen of Soul in Respect, the 2021 film that focused on the legend’s rise to international superstardom. In order to channel the icon, she donned 83 costumes, 11 wigs, and let her powerhouse vocals do the talking. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Hudson explains her process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations

Will Smith Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck landed individual nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, while the casts of “Belfast” and “CODA” were among those nominated for the guild's top award, best ensemble. The nominees were announced Wednesday by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live. While the nominations were conducted virtually due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the streamed announcement still represented one of the most meaningful mornings in an awards season largely snuffed out by the pandemic. Joining “Belfast” and “CODA” for best ensemble were the casts for “House...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards Nominations Analysis: What Happened to Kristen Stewart and the ‘Belfast’ Boys?

Talk about all over the place! This year’s SAG Awards film nominating committee, comprised of 2,500 people chosen at random from SAG-AFTRA’s overall membership, revealed its nominations on Wednesday morning — they voted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 9 — and offered a lot of conflicting signs. In the highest-profile category, best ensemble (which many voters treat as an equivalent of best picture), the nom-com selected the mostly Irish cast of Belfast, the largely deaf cast of CODA, the very diverse cast of King Richard and the overflowing-with-A-listers casts of Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci. A best ensemble nomination is a...
MOVIES
The Independent

SAG Awards 2022: House of Gucci, Ted Lasso and Power of the Dog lead film and TV nominations

The nominees for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced. The award ceremony, which is set to air on 27 February, is returning to a two-hour format for its 2022 edition.House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog are the top film nominees this year, with each movie earning three nominations.Ted Lasso and Succession are the highest TV nominees, scoring five nominations each.South Korea’s Squid Game also made history by becoming the first non-English language TV series to be nominated for a SAG award. The series directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk scored four nominations.Actors nominated for a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

