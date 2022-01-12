Jennifer Hudson scores SAG nomination for her role in 'Respect'

More than 15 years ago, a starstruck Jennifer Hudson had just wrapped up a season of singing competition series American Idol when she met Aretha Franklin, her idol. The inimitable star told Hudson, who would then go on to win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance as Effie in Dreamgirls, that she was in the planning stages of a biopic, and she wanted Hudson to portray her. After receiving Franklin’s blessing, Hudson’s dream came true: She starred as the Queen of Soul in Respect, the 2021 film that focused on the legend’s rise to international superstardom. In order to channel the icon, she donned 83 costumes, 11 wigs, and let her powerhouse vocals do the talking. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Hudson explains her process.

