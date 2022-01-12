ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City estimates Sioux Falls' population now over 200,000

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 1 day ago
More than 200,000 people now live in Sioux Falls, according to city estimates.

The figure was announced in a press release Wednesday morning, which placed the estimated population at 202,600.

The city's Planning and Development Services department estimates the population yearly, based on U.S. Census data and local building permits.

Last year's estimate came in at 195,850, for a growth rate of 3.45% over the past year. The release credited strong construction, job growth and quality of life as reasons for the increase.

City officials have said Sioux Falls is estimated to have 251,000 residents by the year 2041.

U.S. Census data released last year showed Sioux Falls' population had grown more than 25% over the past decade, and was becoming more diverse as well.

