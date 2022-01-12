Joseph Stanley LaMountain, 78, of Brick, NJ, passed away suddenly on December 29 after long and adventurous life.

He was born on June 17, 1943 to Marian Whelehan in Neptune, New Jersey. Having spent his early years in Neptune, he moved to Manasquan along with his sisters Paula and Nancy. As a child he also spent a year living in Houston, Texas with his sister Pat and her husband Murray Schoendorf, formerly of Asbury Park.

Joe graduated from Manasquan High School in 1961 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Panmunjom, Korea until 1963 ultimately attaining the rank of Sergeant. He continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged in August 1967. He remained proud of his military service throughout his life.

Upon his return, Joe began working at Mutual Aid Savings & Loan in Manasquan. He started as a bank teller – moonlighting at the Main Street 7-11 at night – and through hard work rose to Executive Vice President during his 20-year tenure. He subsequently served in senior executive positions at Reliance, Crossland, Monarch, and Lehigh banks and was praised by state and federal banking regulators for his professionalism, collaboration, and collegiality.

In 1965, Joe married Nancy Ann Wood of Manasquan, and together they moved to Wall Township. Joe was inspired by his mother at a young age to do rightly. His family, including sons Joseph Jr. and Derek, were showered with attention, love and support. Despite not having a father as a role model, Dad was a regular presence and always involved, coaching soccer, taking us to sporting events in Philadelphia and regular trips to Amish Country, a place dear to all our hearts. His love, support and concern was unshakeable.

Joe was also longtime volunteer and leader in the community. For many years he raised funds for the Central Jersey Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, receiving Distinguished Service and Lifetime Achievement awards for his dedication. He also served in numerous leadership roles in financial service professional organizations as well as the United Way of Monmouth County, Manasquan Chamber of Commerce and Wall Township Soccer Association.

After a long career in banking, Joe changed professional direction and entered the real estate industry, capped by a seventeen-year career at OceanPointe Realtors in Sea Girt. His gratitude for the chance at this new beginning was always in speech and mind and during his time at OceanPointe he gained many friends and business colleagues.

As life-changing as it was to work again with people he admired, the meeting of his future wife, Mary, was what Joe would undoubtedly deem his true reward in later life. Though they met nearly twenty years earlier, through the New Jersey Natural Gas Company, they married in 1990 in Spring Lake where Mary was born and raised. Joe loved Mary dearly, was a dedicated and thoughtful caregiver, and the two remained inseparable until her departing in September 2020.

In later years his granddaughters Elizabeth Mein and Frances Lee LaMountain held a unique place in his heart, as did nephew Connor and niece Olivia Tully of Spring Lake. He is survived by his sisters Paula Savoie (Claude) of Austin, Texas and Nancy Burkitt (Bob) of Wall Township. He was predeceased by his sisters Patricia and Carol and his mother Marian.

Joe was someone to know once in a lifetime. A social person by nature, he was quick to friendship with those he interacted with, some lasting decades, some from local haunts or restaurants he loved going. His wit and humor, candor, and genuine interest made him dear to many. He was known as an exceedingly generous person to everyone and will be greatly missed.

