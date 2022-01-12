FORMER PRO FOOTBALL PLAYER-TURNED-CELEBRITY-CHEF EDDIE JACKSON PARTNERS WITH SWEET EARTH FOODS TO LAUNCH VEGANUARY SWAP SWEEPSTAKES & RECIPES

The traditional winter holidays may be over, but we still have an entire month of celebration—Veganuary! Unlike most New Year’s-related resolution campaigns, Veganuary isn’t about restriction or deprivation. The month-long event is one of abundance, improved health, and utterly delicious food. Veganuary offers everyone the opportunity to step into the wonderful world of vegan eating, and with these 31 tips provided by culinary extraordinaire and VegNews Food Editor Eddie Garza, you can commit to the 31 days with confidence. From vegan basics to plant-based baking substitutes, here is everything you need to know to celebrate this month of health, vitality, and plant-based living.

