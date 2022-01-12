ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORMER PRO FOOTBALL PLAYER-TURNED-CELEBRITY-CHEF EDDIE JACKSON PARTNERS WITH SWEET EARTH FOODS TO LAUNCH VEGANUARY SWAP SWEEPSTAKES & RECIPES

By Sweet Earth Foods, Veganuary
 2 days ago

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, vegetarian and vegan foods innovator Sweet Earth Foods, announced a partnership with former pro football player-turned-celebrity-chef Eddie Jackson to debut a Veganuary Swap Sweepstakes and new collection of meatless game day recipes. As people look to incorporate more plant-based proteins in their...

