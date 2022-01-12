ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Frustrated with police, restaurant and food truck owners upping security after string of robberies

By Claire Partain
Austonia
Austonia
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two North Austin restaurants, Eldorado Cafe and Chez Zee Bistro, started the new year with an unfortunate surprise after they were both broken into and robbed over the weekend.Both restaurants say the thief forced entry, kicking down the door at Chez Zee and breaking three windows at Eldorado, before they had...

austonia.com

Comments / 6

austinite
1d ago

Perfect example of how Austin’s defunding and DA Jose Garza’s criminal friendly policies are suppressing reported actual crimes to give the illusion of improvement in crime rates, when reality is much different. It’s much more difficult to suppress violent crime such as homicides, and Austin’s homicides set a new record in 2021, in total homicides. The percentage increase in homicides led the nation’s major cities, and the homicides per 100,000 is double or more any year in the last two decades. Despite the suppression of crime reporting and investigation, Austin’s official property crime rate is still almost double the state or national averages; and more than twice any adjoining city.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austonia

APD short 108 officers in meeting recommended 911 response time, study says

As the Austin Police Department experiences high 911 response times and an officer shortage, a new study conducted reveals what would be needed to meet an ideal response time. The study, funded by the Greater Austin Crime Commission and conducted by University of New Haven and Texas State University, analyzed six million officers and two million emergency calls. Police Chief Joseph Chacon announced Tuesday the study showed 108 patrol officers, for a total of 882, were needed to meet the six minutes and 30 second or less response time with a 95% degree of certainty. Currently, APD’s authorized strength on...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

North Austin apartment fire injures four, destroys complex

Forty apartment units were destroyed in a fire in North Austin, leaving at least four injured and dozens displaced from their homes.The Austin Fire Department responded to a 4 a.m. call on Friday morning of a raging fire at Ventura Apartments on Northgate Boulevard.Structure fire at 9133 Northgate went to a 3rd alarm. @ATCEMS @Austin_Police and @RedCrossCSTR assisting with over 30 displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/hcgQi20QdV— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 7, 2022 Responders, including Austin Police, Red Cross and Austin-Travis County EMS, immediately began rescuing people and animals trapped in their apartments. ATCEMS transported one adult to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries and two more were transported to St. David’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.Officials say they are still investigating the cause of the fire, but believed the main fire was on the second floor, so there was damage to the first floor as well.The complex had about 40 units total, so Red Cross and APD’s Victim Services Unit are working to provide shelter to tenants.AFD said the fire is under control as of 6 a.m. but will remain in the area as they investigate, so expect road closures on Northgate Boulevard from Rundberg Lane to Colony Creek.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Cedar Park police arrest a dozen in fentanyl drug bust, after 23 overdoses from counterfeit pills

The Cedar Park Police Department has arrested a dozen people, with three more federal indictments, for selling pills laced with fentanyl.CPPD announced the arrests after a Tuesday morning bust, spanning four states and the entire Central Texas area from San Antonio to Cedar Park. Officials said most of the arrests have been in Austin.The big picture: Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain, is about 80-100 times stronger than Morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The agency said most people are unaware they are purchasing fentanyl, which is often used to cut heroin, and can result in...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austonia

EMS responds to seven-car crash with 18-wheeler in Manor

Seven cars and one 18-wheeler were caught in a collision East of Austin Monday afternoon.The crash took place on FM 973 in Manor around 4:30 p.m., and by 5:30, Austin-Travis County EMS had left the scene with one patient in tow. The patient was taken to St. David's North Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.The other drivers were left with little to no injuries.#ATCEMSMedics responding to a reported collision involving 7 vehicles & an 18-wheeler 13000-13149 N Fm 973 Rd (16:24) Expect #ATXTraffic delays in the area & #MoveOverSlowDown if you are passing by. No information on patients at this time. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/vMRDlhzXJB— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 4, 2022
MANOR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austonia

First responders start new year with more than 120 calls after midnight

Austin first responders had a chaotic start to the New Year, beginning with more than 120 calls to the Austin Fire Department before 2 a.m. and a car crash that left one dead this morning.Calls to AFD started before midnight and over a hundred were made in the first two hours after midnight, including a house fire and 18 dumpster fires.Some fires were caused by New Year festivities, like an East Austin blaze that started after fireworks were discarded in a trashcan. Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire before it spread past the fence.AFD and firefighters from...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin PD’s Chief Chacon tags gun prevalence and police staffing in understanding 2021’s record murder count

Austin has seen 89 homicides in 2021—with two days left in the year—an 80% increase from last year’s 48 killings.The surge in violence, including a Sixth Street shooting that left 1 dead and 13 injured, an officer-involved "gun battle" between teenagers in the entertainment district and a hostage killing of pediatrician Dr. Lindley Dodson, has left some worried that the historically laidback town of Austin is no longer safe.Austonia spoke this week with Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon about the surge and what can be done.Chacon told Austonia much of the uptick comes down to one thing. "It's about guns,"...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Traffic fatalities 2021: Officials say fewer cars don't reduce roadway danger as deaths top last year record

Despite reduced car trips and work from home as a result of the pandemic, traffic deaths are continuing to rise beyond the five-year record hit in 2020.Like last year, officials are citing speeding, risky behavior on the roadways and changes in travel behavior for the 120 crash fatalities in 2021. This is the highest death toll on roadways recorded since at least 2012, stemming from 111 crashes total, according to the Austin Police Department.Accidents this year included when former Westlake football champ Jackson Coker was killed in a single-car rollover crash in March, when a five-car collision killed one and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy