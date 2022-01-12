Frustrated with police, restaurant and food truck owners upping security after string of robberies

Forty apartment units were destroyed in a fire in North Austin, leaving at least four injured and dozens displaced from their homes.The Austin Fire Department responded to a 4 a.m. call on Friday morning of a raging fire at Ventura Apartments on Northgate Boulevard.Structure fire at 9133 Northgate went to a 3rd alarm. @ATCEMS @Austin_Police and @RedCrossCSTR assisting with over 30 displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/hcgQi20QdV— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 7, 2022 Responders, including Austin Police, Red Cross and Austin-Travis County EMS, immediately began rescuing people and animals trapped in their apartments. ATCEMS transported one adult to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries and two more were transported to St. David’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.Officials say they are still investigating the cause of the fire, but believed the main fire was on the second floor, so there was damage to the first floor as well.The complex had about 40 units total, so Red Cross and APD’s Victim Services Unit are working to provide shelter to tenants.AFD said the fire is under control as of 6 a.m. but will remain in the area as they investigate, so expect road closures on Northgate Boulevard from Rundberg Lane to Colony Creek.

