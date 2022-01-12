ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student-led MLK Jr. Day celebration planned

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

That’s the theme of a student-led Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration to be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 16) at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Students are from Sturgis High School’s social justice club. The club officially began this school year and includes about 25 active members.

The celebration will begin with opening remarks related to MLK Jr.’s legacy by Sturgis Mayor Jeff Mullins at 11 a.m. Then, contributing members of the social justice club will exhibit their visual art and writing every 20 minutes.

A kid’s craft table will have a student-led MLK Jr. Inspired art project. Sturgis High School’s baking club will help to provide baked goods for the event, along with SHS cafeteria staff. Coffee and juice also will be provided to guests.

Social justice club advisor Carie Arseneau and club officer Paola Mundo said when the club was first proposed, the celebration was suggested, but at that time, no one knew what it would look like. That came from the students, Arseneau said. This is the club’s first major project out in the community.

With the event, students get to share their voices in a more public way, Arseneau said.

“We’d love it if people come out,” she said of the event.

The MLK Jr. Day celebration is free with donations appreciated. Donations will help support this event and future events.

