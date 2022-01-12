New book by local woman explores intergenerational friendships

ST. LOUIS – There is nothing more amazing to observe than a bird in flight. Millions of bird species travel thousands of miles for migration every year, but the critical wetlands waterways of North America are also crucial to their survival. These rivers, lakes, and streams are the focus of the new OMNIMAX film “Wings Over Water.” It’s narrated by actor Michael Keaton, and it premieres at the St. Louis Science Center on Friday. Chief Conservation Officer for the National Audubon Society Marshall Johnson who makes an appearance in the film spoke more with us this morning on the importance of wetlands. Click here for more information.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO