ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mayflower Ranks Highest in Brand Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

By Lifestory Research
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the 10 most popular moving companies, Mayflower is the most trusted brand in the America's Most Trusted® Study released today. According to the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study, trust is an essential decision criterion for consumers in selecting a moving...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Yonder

Q&A: Why is the Government Losing Rural America’s Trust?

Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
AGRICULTURE
Houston Agent Magazine

America’s Most Trusted® study: Which homebuilders topped the list for 2022?

The independent consumer insights and consulting firm Lifestory Research has released its highly anticipated annual study: America’s Most Trusted®. Based on more than 500,000 customer surveys, the study — now in its tenth year — offers a concise look at which brands Americans trust the most, across 41 home-related categories.
REAL ESTATE
The Press

In-Charge Energy Launches "INVEST in America" E-Fleet Task Force

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In-Charge Energy, the fleet electrification services leader, has launched its Invest in America E-Fleet Task Force, a new business unit specifically designed to find grants and incentives stemming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. A division of the Public Affairs department at In-Charge Energy, this task force is among the first for the fleet electrification industry and better positions In-Charge to secure millions in funding opportunities for its many fleet customers transitioning to electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Research Program#Qualitative Research#Brand Trust#Most Trusted Study#Net Trust Quotient#Abf U Pack#Allied Van Lines#Wheaton Van Lines#Atlas Van Lines#Bekins Van Lines#Lifestory Research
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses: The most trusted US professionals 20th year in a row

Americans said nurses are the most honest and ethical professionals for the 20th consecutive year, according to an annual Gallup poll. Eighty-one percent of poll respondents said nurses have "high" or "very high" ethics and honesty. This is compared to last year, when a record-high 89 percent of respondents gave nurses a "high" or "very high" honesty and ethics score.
POLITICS
The Press

Wpromote Wins Glassdoor Employee's Choice Award, One of the Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2022

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote was named one of the top 50 Best Places to Work in 2022 and awarded a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award across all industries in the U.S. small and medium company category. The 14th annual Employees' Choice Award is based solely on elective, anonymous employee feedback about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Press

Courtesy of Wilshire Lane Capital

Wilshire Lane Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Morgan Properties, Nation's Largest Private Multifamily Apartment Owner. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Lane Capital, the California-based venture capital firm focused on the trending PropTech industry, announces a strategic partnership with Morgan Properties. Founded in 1985, Morgan Properties is the largest private multifamily owner in the United States, managing over $15 billion in assets and over 95,000 units. This strategic partnership gives Wilshire Lane Capital and its portfolio of PropTech companies, unparalleled access to Morgan Properties' Innovation team, which is led by Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Amy Weissberger. In working hand-in-hand with Morgan Properties' Innovation and Operations teams, Wilshire Lane Capital will be well-positioned to identify the most viable startups to invest in while providing integration opportunities across the massive multifamily portfolio.
BUSINESS
The Press

Unprecedented Surge in New Businesses Leads to Unique DIY Marketing Book

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori Berson, principal of BersonDeanStevens, Inc., a strategic marketing agency specializing in revenue-generating solutions and marketing technologies today announced the release of her new book, Ready-Made Marketing – Tactics and Templates for Business Owners, Business Professionals and Independent Contractors. Berson explains,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Press

Sun-Maid Issues Call to Thinkers and Tinkerers: Nominations Now Open for Board of Imagination

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid – the imaginative and iconic raisin brand – is creating a whole world of possibilities for six lucky kids who will be named in the second year of the Board of Imagination. Applications are now available for kids ages 6-12 to apply for a real seat at the Sun-Maid boardroom table, where kids work directly with Sun-Maid executives to provide input and help make decisions about the company's future innovations. The kids who were selected for the inaugural Board of Imagination, will finish out their term in April 2022, when then newly selected "class" of kids will take their seats.
BUSINESS
The Press

GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on February 3, 2022. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.
BUSINESS
The Press

KELLY MORGAN COMMERCIAL GROUP COMPLETES $23MM+ SALE OF 121 UNIT PORTFOLIO WITH THREE DIFFERENT SELLERS

PANORAMA CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Morgan Commercial Group at KW Commercial successfully completed the sale of 121-units spread over four properties with three different Sellers to satisfy a Buyer's 1031 exchange. 8801-8759 Tobias Avenue sold for $10,925,0000, while 8817-8835 Tobias Avenue sold for $12,600,000 totaling $23,525,000.
REAL ESTATE
The Press

Leading Platform for Financial NFTs, Pledge, Adds Stanford Professor Jeff Strnad to Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pledge Finance is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Strnad to its Strategic Advisory team. His impressive background includes teaching graduate level technical and legal courses on blockchain at Stanford University, and practical experience bringing blockchain and DeFi to real estate finance applications, expertise and experience that will help Pledge become the premier platform for building long-term lending dApps for DeFi.
EDUCATION
The Press

Bolt Raises $355 Million in Series E Funding With Funds & Accounts Managed by BlackRock, As Well as Schonfeld, H.I.G. Growth, and Invus Opportunities -- Powering the Next Phase of Growth in the Commerce Race

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a leading checkout and shopper network company, today announced that it has secured $355 million in the first part of its Series E funding to drive the next phase of growth in the commerce race. Lead investors in this round are funds & accounts managed by BlackRock, with participation from Schonfeld, Invus Opportunities, H.I.G. Growth, and CE Innovation Capital. This new raise brings Bolt's total funding to nearly $1 billion.
BUSINESS
The Press

Ready-Made Marketing For Business Owners, Business Professionals and Independent Contractors

Unprecedented Surge in New Businesses Leads to Unique DIY Marketing Book. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori Berson, principal of BersonDeanStevens, Inc., a strategic marketing agency specializing in revenue-generating solutions and marketing technologies today announced the release of her new book, Ready-Made Marketing – Tactics and Templates for Business Owners, Business Professionals and Independent Contractors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Press

The Live Richer™ podcast tackles a wide range of subjects that affect listeners’ daily lives like inflation, real estate, budgeting, Covid-19, social security and much more

Deepak Chopra Stars on GOBankingRates' New Live Richer™ Podcast, featuring Uplifting Life & Money Advice from Today's Brightest Thinkers. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates is excited to announce the initial season of their first podcast, Live Richer™ with host, Jaime Catmull. The Live Richer™ podcast invites successful, high-profile personalities to share their inspirational money stories and what living richer means to them.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
32K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy