LIT Method Announces Franchise Opportunity, A First of Its Kind Hybrid Digital & Physical Experience Designed to Reimagine the Future of Fitness

By LIT Method
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIT Method, the wellness and tech company known for its innovative, high-intensity, Low Impact Training (LIT™), announces the launch of its franchise opportunity. Set to reimagine the future of fitness franchising with a first of its kind hybrid digital and physical experience, LIT Method

