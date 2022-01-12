LIT Method Announces Franchise Opportunity, A First of Its Kind Hybrid Digital & Physical Experience Designed to Reimagine the Future of Fitness
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIT Method, the wellness and tech company known for its innovative, high-intensity, Low Impact Training (LIT™), announces the launch of its franchise opportunity. Set to reimagine the future of fitness franchising with a first of its kind hybrid digital and physical experience, LIT Method...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0