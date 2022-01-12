Better U Announces a Prestigious Team of Medical Experts to Enhance At-Home Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better U, a leader in at-home psychedelic-assisted therapy has announced its team of medical experts to enhance the benefits of their integrative psychedelic-assisted therapy experience for patients. Better U offers safe, legal, and effective online ketamine therapy for individuals facing depression, chronic stress, anxiety,...www.thepress.net
