Basketball Legend and Solar Evangelist Bill Walton Issues Letter to Governor Newsom Calling on Him to Reject the CPUC Proposed Decision on Rooftop Solar

By Stellar Solar
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basketball legend, NBA Hall of Famer, noted solar enthusiast and solar evangelist for Stellar Solar Bill Walton issued a letter today to California Governor Newsom calling on him to reject the California Public Utilities (CPUC) proposed decision on rooftop solar. Despite the...

www.thepress.net

#Solar Energy#Basketball#Science And Technology#Nba Hall Of Famer#Stellar Solar Bill Walton#Cpuc
Bill Walton has always walked the solar talk. First as an early solar adopter who now powers his electric cars with solar. His passion for solar comes from a true understanding of the environmental and financial benefits.

Basketball Legend and Solar Evangelist Bill Walton Issues Letter to Governor Newsom Calling on Him to Reject the CPUC Proposed Decision on Rooftop Solar. SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basketball legend, NBA Hall of Famer, noted solar enthusiast and solar evangelist for Stellar Solar Bill Walton issued a letter today to California Governor Newsom calling on him to reject the California Public Utilities (CPUC) proposed decision on rooftop solar.
