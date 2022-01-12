Basketball Legend and Solar Evangelist Bill Walton Issues Letter to Governor Newsom Calling on Him to Reject the CPUC Proposed Decision on Rooftop Solar

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he wants California to be the first state to offer access to universal healthcare. Democrats in the state legislature are also proposing a separate plan that would require a major tax increase. The governor claims his plan will be paid for through the state’s general fund. The governor was asked if he supported the Democratic plan in the legislature and he said he had not read it. “Universal healthcare for all regardless of preexisting conditions, regardless of the ability to pay and regardless of your immigration status,” Newsom said Wednesday in Kern County. As...

