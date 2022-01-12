ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Earth Foods announces a partnership with former pro football player-turned-celebrity-chef Eddie Jackson to debut a digital Veganuary Swap Sweepstakes and new collection of meatless game day recipes.

By Sweet Earth Foods, Veganuary
FORMER PRO FOOTBALL PLAYER-TURNED-CELEBRITY-CHEF EDDIE JACKSON PARTNERS WITH SWEET EARTH FOODS TO LAUNCH VEGANUARY SWAP SWEEPSTAKES & RECIPES. MOSS LANDING, Calif.,...

The Press

The Press

