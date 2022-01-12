Better U Online Ketamine Therapy Expands Medical Advisory Board

Life is full of stressors and it doesn’t matter who you are or what you have, your life is probably stressful. You may not be feeling down and out and depressed but if your stress is high, your temper is shorter than usual, or even if you’re starting to feel strain in any of your relationships, you could probably use the chance to unload. Unload the stress and get it out. Talk to someone who’s completely unbiased about your life. Someone who isn’t going to judge you or take sides on anything.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO