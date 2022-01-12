ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jon Lester should have been a Red Sox for life

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iN6qI_0djfEZk300

Did you know that Jon Lester had an offer to play professional soccer in Europe? Did you realize he dunked a basketball in eighth grade? Oh, and something else ... Did you truly not know this is a player who should have not worn any other uniform but that of the Red Sox?

It's easy to wax poetically when a player retires, as Lester just did (via ESPN.com) , looking at all the what-might-have-beens and what-should-have-happened. That's how it works, especially when you are talking about a pitcher who won 200 regular season games, played key roles in three World Series titles and saw 16 major league seasons.

But Lester's place in Red Sox history is so unique, the exercise is actually worthwhile. For a variety of reasons, we're talking about one of the most impactful pitchers in Boston baseball history.

The declaration is rooted in what Lester did on the field in a Red Sox uniform. As a 23-year-old cancer survivor, he closed out the 2007 World Series with a Game 4 win in Colorado. The following season he threw a no-hitter before propelling his postseason reputation with lock-down performances against the Angels and Rays.

From 2008-11, only three pitchers totaled more wins than Lester's 65, with the lefty combining for a 3.33 ERA during the four-year span.

Then came the 2013 postseason, a stretch that Lester entrenched himself in Red Sox lore for good. Five starts, four wins and a 1.56 ERA. Who knew that just a few months later so much good would turn into a historic wave of bad.

Heading into his contract season in 2014, the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal. They might have well offered Tuukka Rask's Bud Light contract. What was telling was how this reality came to light, with the lefty's loyal teammates as upset as anyone that the team had taken this approach, leaking out the embarrassing figure.

The following offseason, Lester came on WEEI and admitted he would have signed on the dotted line if the Sox offered somewhere in the vicinity of six years, $120 million ... otherwise knowing as less than the going rate for a pitcher of his caliber.

Lester's side and the Red Sox never really communicated much after that. The distrust from the lefty's camp was too much to overcome.

Five years later, John Henry sat outside JetBlue Park and said, "I think we blew the Jon Lester negotiations." They did.

That was just the beginning of the pain inflicted by the Red Sox' botchery.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, when it became evident that the Red Sox were going to deal Lester at the 2014 non-waiver trade deadline, the offers were all minor league prospects, with Baltimore's Dylan Bundy serving as the most intriguing. But for fear of giving the perception that they were taking a step back with a hint of rebuilding - (boy, how times have changed) - the Sox went with the only big leaguer offered, Yoenis Cespedes.

The conversation regarding the return for Lester is another story, with the Red Sox at least turning the mercurial Cespedes into Rick Porcello the following offseason. But what the deal did was show Lester there was life outside of Boston, even if it was the low-budget world of the Oakland A's.

Because of Lester's eye-opening regarding another organization, when the Cubs came in hard the southpaw's ears were wide open, especially when it came to the six-year deal offered by Theo Epstein. This led to another misstep by the Red Sox, who capped their interest in Lester instead of doing whatever it took to get back their former ace.

One offseason later, after learning the lesson that came with a rotation involving Justin Masterson/Joe Kelly/Clay Buchholz/Wade Miley/Rick Porcello, Henry and Co. reverted back to the time honored tradition of not being outbid, no matter what. It had worked for Carl Crawford, John Lackey, Pablo Sandoval and Hanley Ramirez. This time it was David Price.

The Red Sox had officially cost themselves at least $80 million in not valuing Lester as the ace they ended up chasing.

Make that $80 million and two of the game's best prospects (Michael Kopech, Yoan Moncada) after it was deemed that Price was more of a Lackey than a Lester, leading to the trade for Chris Sale.

It didn't stop there.

At the end of spring training, about a month after Henry tipped his hand by declaring that the Red Sox were going to learn their lesson from the Lester negotiations, the Sox signed up Sale to an extension despite not having seen him pitch following an injury-impacted 2018.

In late June 2019, Sale admitted to WEEI.com that he had every intention of re-signing with the Red Sox and not going to free agency. In other words, the Sox didn't correctly read the room. And while Sale may go on to be a staff leader once again, since signing the extension he is 11-12 with a 4.12 ERA in 34 starts.

Five years after the fact, the Red Sox were still chasing their tails because of the Lester misstep.

When Lester showed interest in returning to the Red Sox prior to 2021 the team's decision-makers showed no interest, leaving the lefty with a one-year deal in Washington, that ultimately included a stint with the Cardinals. He didn't have a great year, but it wasn't any worse than a pitcher they prioritized over Lester, Martin Perez.

The story of Lester should be rooted in a flurry of on-the-field moments, along with the kind of impact he had on so many of his teammates while living the life of a Red Sox. But the other piece of the puzzle - the path to Lester putting the Sox in the rearview - should be part of the conversation.

For one final time we will scream it from the mountaintops: Jon Lester should have been a Red Sox for life.

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Longtime Yankees foe announces his retirement

The New York Yankees – Boston Red Sox rivalry was at his best during the 2000s. Most fans would tell you that’s true, as it included some tense postseason series and World Series for each team. One of the Red Sox’s postseason heroes is hanging his cleats and...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester Retires, Cubs' David Ross, Willson Contreras React

Cubs react to Jon Lester's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a decorated 16-season big-league career, Jon Lester is hanging up his spikes. Lester, the former Cubs ace who helped bring a championship to the North Side, announced he's retiring Wednesday in an interview with ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Former Red Sox great Jon Lester is calling it a career

It’s been almost eight years since the Red Sox traded Jon Lester away, but the lefty’s achievements in Boston left a permanent mark on the city. Lester is retiring after 16 seasons in the major leagues, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and confirmed by WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche. The first half of his career was spent entirely with the Red Sox. Lester went 100-56 with a 3.76 ERA in 221 regular season appearances in Boston. But his biggest moments came in October.
MLB
CBS Boston

Jon Lester Believes David Ortiz Should Make Hall Of Fame On First Ballot: ‘I Hope He Gets What He Deserves’

BOSTON (CBS) — Just about anyone who shared a clubhouse with David Ortiz would argue that Big Papi was and is a legend of the game, one who deserves immediate enshrinement in Cooperstown. Jon Lester is certainly among that group. The recently retired left-hander spent the first nine years of his big league career as a teammate of Ortiz. Lester was a minor leaguer in the Red Sox organization in 2004 when Ortiz became a part of Boston and baseball history, and he was a part of the team when the Red Sox won World Series in 2007 and 2013. Speaking with...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Chicago

Former Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester Announces Retirement

CHICAGO (CBS)– Jon Lester announced his retirement  Wednesday. The cornerstone of the Cubs’ transformation into contenders and eventually champions has called it quits after 16 big league seasons. The all-star pitcher started a 6-year run with the cubs in 2015, helping end a century-long world series title drought. Lester, who turned 38 on Friday, won two other rings in Boston and also beat cancer. We saw just how beloved Lester is on the North Side when he returned to Wrigley with the Washington Nationals last summer. He ends his career with 200 victories.
MLB
FanSided

David Ross recalls “favorite” argument with Red Sox teammate Jon Lester

David Ross lit a fire under Boston Red Sox starter Jon Lester. No catcher in baseball has been behind the plate working with Jon Lester for more innings than David Ross. The battery mates spent parts of five seasons as teammates during their tenures with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. They share a strong bond that will last forever but even close friends will have the occasional argument.
MLB
arcamax.com

Jon Lester retires, ending a 16-year career that included 3 World Series titles with Cubs and Red Sox

CHICAGO — One of the most pivotal free-agent signings by a Chicago franchise is closing the book on his career. Former Cubs left-hander Jon Lester announced his retirement Wednesday via ESPN after 16 big league seasons that featured 200 wins and three World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox and Cubs. Lester, 38, spent the 2021 season with the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals, departing the Cubs following 2020.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Carl Crawford
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Rick Porcello
Keene Sentinel

Jon Lester, former Boston Red Sox pitcher, retires after 16-year MLB career

Former Red Sox All-Star starter Jon Lester has retired after 16 major-league seasons, he told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Lester, who pitched for the Sox from 2006 to 2014, was a free agent after splitting last season between the Nationals and Cardinals. Lester, who just turned 38, exits the game...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Jon Lester pitched only 6 seasons in Chicago, but the Cubs need to retire his number

Now that Jon Lester has called it quits on his 16-year career, the Chicago Cubs need to pick a good day in 2022 to retire his No. 34, assuming there is a season. The organization already has retired five numbers: No. 14 (Ernie Banks), No. 26 (Billy Williams), No. 10 (Ron Santo), No. 23 (Ryne Sandberg) and No. 31 (Fergie Jenkins and Greg Maddux). The last number the team retired, in 2009, was ...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Former Red Sox, Cubs Ace Jon Lester Retires From MLB

Former Red Sox and Cubs ace Jon Lester is retiring from MLB after a 16-year career, he told ESPN Wednesday. Lester, 38, won 200 games throughout his career, and he retires as one of just nine modern left-handed pitchers with 200 wins, a .600 winning percentage and a career ERA under 4.00 per ESPN.
MLB
12up

Jon Lester belongs in the Hall of Fame

On Wednesday morning, baseball fans were a bit bummed when they saw the breaking news that after 16 great years, picher Jon Lester has decided to hang up his cleats and retire. What a career he had. Now, people are already talking about whether or not he belongs in the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Red Sox#Angels#Rays#Bud Light
cbslocal.com

Jon Lester Thankful To Red Sox Fans And Organization, Excited To Introduce Boston To His Kids

BOSTON (CBS) — In a lot of ways, Jon Lester grew up during his time in the Boston Red Sox organization. He was drafted in 2002 when he was 18 years old, working his way up through the minors to make his MLB debut in 2006, establishing himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter for a championship team, and departing as a 30-year-old two-time World Series champion.
MLB
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Teammate Takes Bold Stance On Jon Lester’s Hall Of Fame Case

John Lackey firmly believes Jon Lester should, and will, be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Lester announced his retirement Wednesday after 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, and ESPN’s Jesse Rogers caught up with several old friends to discuss the pitcher’s impressive career. Lackey, who played...
MLB
bleachernation.com

The Love for Jon Lester Pours In

With Jon Lester announcing his retirement from baseball today, the love poured in from all corners. As did the fun memories. I figured you might want to share in them with me today, so I rounded up what I saw out there. Scroll and enjoy:
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
bleachernation.com

Jon Lester is Retiring

He will forever be remembered as the big lefty who took a chance on the Chicago Cubs, who helped build them up into a contender, who always stepped up in the postseason, and who won a World Series. He was one of the best signings in Cubs history. And now...
MLB
Boston Herald

Longtime Red Sox ace Jon Lester retires after 16 MLB seasons

Three-time World Series champion Jon Lester announced on Wednesday that he’s retiring from baseball. Lester, who won titles with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, and another with the Cubs in 2016, will go out as one of the greatest postseason pitchers of all time. His 154 postseason...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester: Maybe Cubs-Red Sox Symmetry of Career ‘Just Fate'

Jon Lester: Maybe Cubs-Red Sox symmetry of career ‘fate’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who says you can’t expect to pay for past performance in a free agent signing?. Well, other than Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and dozens of other major league sports executives. Apparently no...
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy