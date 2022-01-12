Kanawha County school bus carrying students strikes parked car, no injuries reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities say students were on a Kanawha County School Bus when it struck a parked car.

No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to the bus, according to the Charleston Police Department. The incident happened this morning on Hillsdale Drive and Preston Street in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Schools, it was a “tail swing,” or the back end of the bus turning, that scraped the car.

In accordance with the KCS process, school officials say law enforcement and EMS were contacted as a precaution. The bus did eventually leave to get students to school while the owner of the car continued to speak with police, the CPD says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.