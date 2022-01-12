ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County school bus carrying students strikes parked car, no injuries reported

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCtfA_0djfEW5s00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities say students were on a Kanawha County School Bus when it struck a parked car.

No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to the bus, according to the Charleston Police Department. The incident happened this morning on Hillsdale Drive and Preston Street in Charleston.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

According to Kanawha County Schools, it was a “tail swing,” or the back end of the bus turning, that scraped the car.

In accordance with the KCS process, school officials say law enforcement and EMS were contacted as a precaution. The bus did eventually leave to get students to school while the owner of the car continued to speak with police, the CPD says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Huntington crews battle early-morning house fire

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Huntington fire crews spent Thursday morning battling raging flames at a house fire on 10th Avenue. Crews arrived on the scene at around 4:15 a.m. and Huntington Fire Marshal Mathew Winter said the flames completely engulfed the roof causing it to collapse, making it a total loss. Winter said these colder […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman dead after Pike County fire

PHELPS, KY (WOWK)—A woman is dead after a house fire in Pike County, Kentucky. At around 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Kentucky State Police responded to a residential fire in the Phelps community of Pike County. They found 65-year-old Teresa Fields, of Phelps, deceased in a residence on 5th Street. The cause of the fire is […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Accidents
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
Charleston, WV
Accidents
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 5,457 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 14,817 COVID-19 cases statewide. 22 more deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 5,503. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 30-year […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Husband and wife wanted for trying to steal catalytic converters

VIENNA, WV (WOWK)—A husband and wife are wanted for suspected attempted catalytic converter thefts in the Grand Central Mall parking lot in Vienna, West Virginia. 43-year-old Marcus J. McCorkic, of Worthington, West Virginia and 30-year-old Shelley C. McCormick, also of Worthington, are wanted for attempted grand larceny after the pair was linked with tools consistent […]
VIENNA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kanawha County School Bus#Kanawha County Schools#Kcs#Ems#Cpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Ohio prisons to deploy more than 5,000 body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio prisons system has announced its plan to deploy more than 5,000 body cameras in all state prisons and adult parole authority offices. Annette Chambers-Smith is the director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. She said Thursday the cameras are another tool for the agency to help protect […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia National Guard to assist with hospital staffing shortages

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has directed the Joint Interagency Task Force and the state’s COVID-19 pandemic leadership to review and approve requests from hospitals across the state that need additional staffing support. State officials say the Joint Interagency Task Force will coordinate the requests to assign available West […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy