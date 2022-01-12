ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft And Qualcomm Up The Race To Build The Metaverse

By Panos Mourdoukoutas Ph.D.
Microsoft and Qualcomm recently upped the race to build the metaverse by announcing a partnership to expand and accelerate the diffusion of augmented reality (AR) to consumer and business markets. Metaverse is the merging of the actual and virtual world where people can experience different locations without actually being...

