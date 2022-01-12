ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Sanctions 8 People and Entities Following North Korean Missile Launches

By Amanda Macias, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration sanctioned eight people and entities for their involvement in developing weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs. The sanctions come on the heels of at least two known North Korean ballistic missile tests. Four of the North Korean nationals are based in China and two...

AFP

North Korea fires ballistic missiles in third test of the year

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Friday, the South and Japan said, in what would be its third weapons test this month, despite a fresh volley of US sanctions. The Friday missiles came hours after Pyongyang accused the US of "provocation" over fresh sanctions imposed this week in response to a recent string of weapons tests.
Kim Jong Un
FOX 16 News

North Korea claims successful test of hypersonic missile

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile he claimed would remarkably increase the country's "war deterrent." The report by North Korean state media on Wednesday came a day after the militaries of South Korea and Japan said they detected North Korea firing a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea.
WTAJ

N Korea fires possible missile into sea amid stalled talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea, its second launch in a week, following leader Kim Jong Un’s calls to expand its nuclear weapons program in defiance of international opposition. The launches follow a series of weapons tests in 2021 that […]
The Independent

US calls new wave of Iran sanctions against Americans ‘threats and provocations’

The US has said it will “deter and respond” to Iran’s “threats and provocations” after the Middle Eastern country slapped sanctions against 51 American nationals.“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement released on Sunday.“Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” it added.The White House accused “Iran’s proxy militias” of continuing attacks on US troops in the Middle East...
dallassun.com

US condemns North Korea's missile launch as 'threat' to international community

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch and reiterated its commitment to the defense of South Korea and JapanThe department official also reiterated the US' commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan. "The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch....
dallassun.com

Japanese PM expresses 'deep regret' over North Korea's missile launch

Tokyo [Japan], January 11 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday expressed his deep regret over North Korea's recent missile launch and has instructed his officials to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships for any type of event. He said the latest missile by North Korea was fired...
South Korea
China
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
