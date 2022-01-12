The cost of smoking for New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to a new report by WalletHub, the economic and societal costs of smoking are more than $300 billion per year. WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses of tobacco users including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses, and more.New York inmates received $34M in federal stimulus checks, per DOCCS
The Financial Cost of Smoking in New York :
(1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):
- Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $193,771 (Rank: 50)
- Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $2,027,159 (Rank: 50)
- Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $264,351 (Rank: 48)
- Income Loss per Smoker – $591,719 (Rank: 37)
- Other Costs per Smoker – $15,104 (Rank: 40)
- Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $3,092,103
- Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $64,419
Go to WalletHub’s website for their full report of The Real Cost of Smoking by State .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0