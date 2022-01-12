ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cost of smoking for New Yorkers

 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to a new report by WalletHub, the economic and societal costs of smoking are more than $300 billion per year. WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses of tobacco users including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses, and more.

The Financial Cost of Smoking in New York :

(1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):
  • Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $193,771 (Rank: 50)
  • Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $2,027,159 (Rank: 50)
  • Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $264,351 (Rank: 48)
  • Income Loss per Smoker – $591,719 (Rank: 37)
  • Other Costs per Smoker – $15,104 (Rank: 40)
  • Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $3,092,103
  • Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $64,419
Go to WalletHub’s website for their full report of The Real Cost of Smoking by State .

