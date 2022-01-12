Second annual State College Pride event to take place in June

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Centre LGBTQA Support Network (CLSN) announced the second annual State College Pride will take place in June.

On Saturday, June 11, the day will feature a “Pride Ride” caravan and march downtown with an after-party in the Sidney Friedman Parklet. Additional Pride events will be announced and include a Pride kickoff “Gayla” on Friday, June 10, according to officials.

The CLSN is also accepting sponsors for Pride 2022, citing that the summer’s inaugural State College Pride was a success and generated record-breaking revenues at local businesses.

“Sponsoring Pride in State College is not only a meaningful way to reach residents by marching, tabling and advertising – sponsorship is a concrete way to demonstrate your organization’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging here in State College,” Pia Smal (she/her), CLSN founding member and co-chair, said.

It’s reported that proceeds from Pride 2022 will benefit CLSN’s initiatives to support the Centre County LGBTQA+ community, including support groups, a community clothing closet and a schedule full of workshops, training and other resources.

“As a long-time LGBTQ resident and employee of the Borough of State College, I am so grateful for the efforts of CLSN,” Kevin Kassab (he/him), manager of community engagement for the Borough, said.

For more information on Pride 2022 and sponsorship opportunities, organizers as you visit statecollegepride.org or check out the CLSN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @CentreLGBTQA.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.