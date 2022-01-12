ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Second annual State College Pride event to take place in June

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6vDH_0djfBiul00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Centre LGBTQA Support Network (CLSN) announced the second annual State College Pride will take place in June.

On Saturday, June 11, the day will feature a “Pride Ride” caravan and march downtown with an after-party in the Sidney Friedman Parklet. Additional Pride events will be announced and include a Pride kickoff “Gayla” on Friday, June 10, according to officials.

The CLSN is also accepting sponsors for Pride 2022, citing that the summer’s inaugural State College Pride was a success and generated record-breaking revenues at local businesses.

State College to host LGBTQ+ Pride celebration

“Sponsoring Pride in State College is not only a meaningful way to reach residents by marching, tabling and advertising – sponsorship is a concrete way to demonstrate your organization’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging here in State College,” Pia Smal (she/her), CLSN founding member and co-chair, said.

It’s reported that proceeds from Pride 2022 will benefit CLSN’s initiatives to support the Centre County LGBTQA+ community, including support groups, a community clothing closet and a schedule full of workshops, training and other resources.

“As a long-time LGBTQ resident and employee of the Borough of State College, I am so grateful for the efforts of CLSN,” Kevin Kassab (he/him), manager of community engagement for the Borough, said.

For more information on Pride 2022 and sponsorship opportunities, organizers as you visit statecollegepride.org or check out the CLSN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @CentreLGBTQA.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

ARTery coming soon to downtown Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new art and coffee spot is coming soon to downtown Philipsburg. Its founders, artists Lynn Ann Verbeck and Adrienne Waterston are calling it ARTery. “ARTery equals celebration, ARTery equals joyful, ARTery brings the life blood to our community to our town, that’s what we’re bringing,” said Verbeck.  The space […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Rite Aid locations hosting ‘Family Immunization Days’

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rite Aid in Johnstown is one of several locations participating in Family Immunization Days throughout January. COVID-19 and flu shots will be administered for free. The Rite Aid on 407 Central Ave. in Johnstown will be participating. You can schedule an appointment online. DATES AND TIMES Wednesdays, January 12th , 19th & […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous returns to Ridgway this spring

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A longstanding tradition in Elk County is making its grand return this spring. The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Ridgway is returning this year. This is the 22nd year the event will take place, after having been canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. The event is happening April 27-30 […]
RIDGWAY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Centre County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Centre County, PA
State College, PA
Society
City
State College, PA
Centre County, PA
Society
WTAJ

Johnstown School District to add metal detectors and security guards

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Metal detectors and more security guards are headed to all schools in the Johnstown School District to help provide a safer learning environment for their students. “We feel that it’s going to provide an extra layer of protection if protection is needed,” said Johnstown High School Principal Michael Dadey. “If we […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone Borough Council approves duck ordinance

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Borough Council has amended an ordinance that allows residents to own ducks. Under the amended ordinance, residents can have up to either six ducks or six chickens. They cannot have a combination of both. In addition, all of them must be females. This was approved in the borough […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Removal of 56 trees on S. Atherton for PennDOT project concerns Commission

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mile of South Atherton Street in Downtown State College, from Curtin Road to Westerly Parkway, will undergo a series of improvement projects from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “We’ll be improving the drainage system, updating the roadway, making some pedestrian upgrades,” said Dean Ball, assistant district executive for PennDOT […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: ‘Altoona Style’ Pizza

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pizza is loved by billions across the globe, but did you know that Altoona, Pennsylvania has its own specialty slice? Some call it “Altoona Style” while others call it “Altoona Sicilian.” What makes it so different? Instead of using mozzarella, the Altoona Style uses a slice of American cheese, with genoa […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#State College Pride#Clsn#Pride 2022#Lgbtq Pride#The Wtaj Newsletter#Wtaj Www We
WTAJ

Concealed carry class to be held in Elk, Clearfield counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) will host two concealed carry seminars in the middle of February. The seminars will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 16. The details can be found below: DATES AND TIMES Thursday, Feb. 10 – Johnsonburg Fire Department, 99 Clarion Road, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands provides update on its hospitals as Omicron variant surges

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – As Omicron cases continue to surge across the country, and in the central Pennsylvania area, Penn Highlands Healthcare held a press conference Wednesday, to provide an update on the hospital’s COVID-19 response. Across Penn Highlands seven hospitals, there were 92 in-patients positive for COVID on Wednesday. Those numbers, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

List of Penn State campus events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University (PSU) plans on hosting a variety of events to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Events slated to take place will be either in-person or virtual, and they will be located on PSU’s main campus as well as branch campuses […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTAJ

Omicron tears through our region as over 1,300 new COVID cases reported Jan. 13

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 26,795 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,375,071 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Approx. $327.2M awarded to fix over 3,300 of PA’s poor condition bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, and U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced some changes will be made. Pennsylvania has 3,353 bridges in poor condition, according to Casey. So, the $327.2 million in funding, which was a result of the infrastructure bill passed into law last year, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Your student loan may get canceled. Here’s what to know

BOSTON (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The $1.85 billion deal with 39 state attorneys general was announced Thursday. Navient “engaged […]
BOSTON, PA
WTAJ

Superload to move through Central Pa., drivers urged to take caution

(WTAJ) — A slow-moving superload truck will travel from New York to Pennsylvania starting Wednesday evening, according to officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The superload will start in West Milton, New York and travel to Wampum, Pennsylvania. It is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons. It will use two traffic lanes […]
TRAFFIC
WTAJ

Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

BOSTON (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The settlement with 39 state attorneys general was announced Thursday. Navient “engaged in deceptive […]
BOSTON, PA
WTAJ

31,739 new COVID cases reported, 74.7% of residents vaccinated Jan. 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 31,739 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 2,348,276 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy