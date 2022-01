For over 30 years, MU330 have maintained their status as one of the best American ska-punk bands around. Having formed in 1988, they released arguably their best album in 2002 (Ultra Panic), and though they haven't put out a new album since then, they've dropped some great tracks along the way, like 2017's SPLC benefit single "Don't Worry Don't Stress." To celebrate this band, and to again raise money for charity, Rocket Punch Records has just released These Tracks Have An Energy, an MU330 tribute album with all proceeds going to Welcome Neighbor STL, an organization handpicked by MU330's Dan Potthast that's located in his hometown of St. Louis and provides help to refugee families in the region.

