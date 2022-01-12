Video: Mike Woodson pre-Iowa media availability

Indiana head men's basketball coach Mike Woodson said this week on his radio show that he has heard harsh comments several times from officials this season, reminding him that he is no longer in the NBA. Woodson is 12-3 during his first season with the Hoosiers after a 25-year stint in the pro ranks as a head coach and assistant.
While much is made of starting lineups in basketball, closing lineups often paint a clearer picture of where a head coach’s mind is at relates to the five he trusts most to go win the game. Through 15 games of his college coaching career, IU’s Mike Woodson has only...
Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head men's basketball coach Mike Woodson on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Q. On the legacy of the 1976 team being the last undefeated champion…. WOODSON: I know records are meant to be broken, but that's one record I...
Count Mike Woodson among the IU basketball fans who popped open a bottle of champagne last night. Two college basketball teams entered Tuesday with an undefeated record, and both — USC and Baylor — suffered their first defeats of the season. Indiana’s 1976 team was the last to...
Q – Coach, in the first half you got a seven point lead and then you put all five starters on the bench and then Iowa went on a 10-0 run and took over momentum. What was the philosophy behind benching all five starters together?. COACH WOODSON: I wasn’t...
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Wednesday morning to preview a Thursday evening matchup with Iowa. The Hoosiers (12-3, 3-2) and Hawkeyes (11-4, 1-3) tip at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The game will be televised on FS1.
Indiana basketball enters its matchup with Iowa Thursday hoping to continue one streak and snap another. On the positive side, Indiana has won each of its last two games, looking strong with double-digit victories over Ohio State and Minnesota. On the other hand, Indiana is 0-3 this year on the road and has actually dropped seven straight road games dating back to last season.
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media to discuss an 83-74 loss to Iowa at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Thursday evening. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference was forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (12-4, 3-3) will stay on the road for a Monday tilt with Nebraska...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana point guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee played a big role in the Hoosiers' two wins this week, and after Sunday's win over Minnesota, they got to talk about it for three minutes in the postgame press conference. But on Tuesday night, they got to...
Mark Wahlburg is coming to the Cedar Valley...kind of. Cedar Falls has been growing rapidly over the past twelve months, with new businesses and restaurants opening up all over the town. A national chain is looking to get a leg in the Cedar Valley. The very first Wahlburgers opened in...
Riding a two-game winning streak in the Big Ten, Indiana (12-3, 3-2 Big Ten) will travel to Iowa City to face Iowa (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten) on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game. Indiana at Iowa: Date, time, TV channel. Iowa will host Indiana on...
The Big Ten released its revised 2022 football schedule Wednesday, and Indiana caught a bit of a break. The original schedule had the Hoosiers facing East Division powerhouses Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State in one four-week stretch late in the season. Now, the Michigan game has been...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After spending a total of four seasons with the Purdue football program, quarterback Jack Plummer announced his commitment to the University of California via the transfer portal. Plummer entered the portal in late November. He earned the starting quarterback job for the Boilermakers at the...
Iowa City, Iowa — Drake Ayala is filling big shoes for the Iowa wrestling team. The Fort Dodge freshman burned his redshirt and took over at 125-pounds after three time national champion Spencer Lee’s season was cut short by knee surgery. He is 1-1 heading into Friday night’s dual at Northwestern.
