ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Video: Mike Woodson pre-Iowa media availability

By Staff
insidethehall.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Woodson addressed the media in advance of Indiana’s scheduled...

www.insidethehall.com

Comments / 0

Related
iuhoosiers.com

#IUBB Media Availability – Jan. 12

Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head men's basketball coach Mike Woodson on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Q. On the legacy of the 1976 team being the last undefeated champion…. WOODSON: I know records are meant to be broken, but that's one record I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
247Sports

Coach Woodson Verbatim: at Iowa

Q – Coach, in the first half you got a seven point lead and then you put all five starters on the bench and then Iowa went on a 10-0 run and took over momentum. What was the philosophy behind benching all five starters together?. COACH WOODSON: I wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Mike Woodson Q&A as IU basketball prepares for Iowa

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Wednesday morning to preview a Thursday evening matchup with Iowa. The Hoosiers (12-3, 3-2) and Hawkeyes (11-4, 1-3) tip at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The game will be televised on FS1.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Everything Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said before playing Iowa

Indiana basketball enters its matchup with Iowa Thursday hoping to continue one streak and snap another. On the positive side, Indiana has won each of its last two games, looking strong with double-digit victories over Ohio State and Minnesota. On the other hand, Indiana is 0-3 this year on the road and has actually dropped seven straight road games dating back to last season.
INDIANA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Mike Woodson and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss the loss to Iowa

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media to discuss an 83-74 loss to Iowa at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Thursday evening. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference was forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (12-4, 3-3) will stay on the road for a Monday tilt with Nebraska...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
94.1 KRNA

Another Wahlburgers Is Coming to Eastern Iowa

Mark Wahlburg is coming to the Cedar Valley...kind of. Cedar Falls has been growing rapidly over the past twelve months, with new businesses and restaurants opening up all over the town. A national chain is looking to get a leg in the Cedar Valley. The very first Wahlburgers opened in...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes
indianapublicmedia.org

Hoosiers catch a break as Big Ten revises 2022 football schedule

The Big Ten released its revised 2022 football schedule Wednesday, and Indiana caught a bit of a break. The original schedule had the Hoosiers facing East Division powerhouses Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State in one four-week stretch late in the season. Now, the Michigan game has been...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
kiwaradio.com

Freshman Drake Ayala Steps In For Iowa Wrestling

Iowa City, Iowa — Drake Ayala is filling big shoes for the Iowa wrestling team. The Fort Dodge freshman burned his redshirt and took over at 125-pounds after three time national champion Spencer Lee’s season was cut short by knee surgery. He is 1-1 heading into Friday night’s dual at Northwestern.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy