Georgia doled out a record $1.2 billion in film and TV tax credits last year, far surpassing the incentives offered by any other state. The figure is 40% higher than the state’s previous record, $860 million, which was set in 2019, as the generous credit continues to fuel exponential growth of the industry. It also represents a significant rebound from 2020, when credits dropped to $649 million due to the pandemic. The next two largest state tax incentives are in New York and California, where the programs are each capped at $420 million a year. Both states have budgets that are about...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO