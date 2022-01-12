ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
73 Dogs,11 Cats, and 3 Deceased Puppies Seized from North Texas Property

By jpinthemorning
 2 days ago
This story out of North Texas makes me mad and if you are a pet lover it should make you mad as well! As reported by cbslocal.com, The SPCA of Texas and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant on Jan. 9 at a property in Hunt...

