ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford HealthCare opens four new COVID-19 testing trailers around the state

By Samaia Hernandez
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiEC0_0djf8o8R00

Conn. (WTNH) – In an effort to meet the demand for COVID testing, Hartford HealthCare is opening four new testing trailers on Wednesday at locations around the state.

HHC is ramping up the testing capabilities at locations across the state. Behind Hartford Hospital, it might look like a military operation, but it’s not. It’s a tent that just went up to increase testing capacity and there will be similar operations across the state.

“It’s very important if you feel like you got exposed or are around somebody that has COVID to come and check yourself,” said Myrna Perez, Patient Care Assistant at Hartford Hospital.

A tent nuzzled behind the hospital and several tall buildings is home to a new walk-up testing clinic. It’s one of four new testing locations the system opened to meet demand.

The four locations are:

  • Hartford Hospital, Hartford
  • Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain
  • Backus Hospital, Norwich
  • Windham Hospital, Windham

“The need is high. People need more access in different areas of the state. At this site in particular, we test asymptomatic patients and symptomatic patients,” said Giuliana Nolan, Site Lead at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

New Britain can test around 100 people a day.

“If they’re feeling unsure, they have cold symptoms, they’re not sure what it is, it’s safe to get tested and to increase capacity,” Nolan said.

Once you’re inside the test, it’s all self-administered. You will be given instructions on how to self-test.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford holds another COVID test, mask distribution event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At-home rapid COVID-19 tests are still in high demand in Connecticut. The City of Hartford held another round of free test distributions on Thursday. The city’s firefighters took time away from the firehouse to give out free COVID-19 test kits and masks at Hartford Library’s main branch. Lines moved quickly, and […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
Hartford, CT
Health
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
City
New Britain, CT
WTNH

Senate minority leader urges Lamont administration to release daily nursing home COVID data

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Kevin Kelly wants Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration to release daily data on nursing home COVID-19 case data now that facilities are accepting COVID-19-positive patients. Right now, the data is released biweekly. Kelly also wants the governor to reverse guidance that urges short and long-term care facilities in Connecticut to take […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Care#Hartford Healthcare#Hhc#Patient Care#Norwich Windham Hospital#Site Lead#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Doctor discusses what happens when you contract ‘flurona’

(WTNH) – We are in the middle of a surge in COVID-19 cases while it is still flu season, so many people are wondering about what is being referred to as ‘flurona.’ Dr. Jo-Anne Passalacqua, an infectious disease specialist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, shares what happens when you are infected with both […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: Teen in ‘grave condition’ after overdose at a Hartford school, school to remain closed on Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old boy is in “grave condition” in the hospital following an overdose at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford Thursday. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said initial reports came in mid-morning of a student unconscious and breathing at the school. The 13-year-old seventh grader had collapsed in the gym. Bronin […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

CareerConneCT program: A lifeline for some during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut workforce has been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. State unemployment hovers around 6%, which is higher than the national average. The Lamont administration announced a major expansion of CareerConneCT, a program connecting people looking for work to jobs. Doors have been opened for Jihane Berdji during her time of […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

When it comes to cosmetic surgery, what are your options?

(WTNH) – A new year, a new you. When it comes to cosmetic surgery, what are your options? Cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Stirling Craig with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center is discussing your options. Watch the video above for the full segment.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Yale chief transplant surgeon watching pig heart transplant in human

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Transplant surgeons at Yale New Haven Health are watching the groundbreaking surgery that took place recently at the University of Maryland. A pig heart was implanted in a 57-year-old man, a first for medical science. “His level of illness probably exceeded our standards for what would be safe for human […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Lamont says he may need narrow extension of COVID powers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/ WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney are leaving open the possibility the governor may need to have his emergency powers extended under narrow circumstances as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Lamont’s civil preparedness and public health emergency declarations have been extended multiple times since March 2020 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Numerous water main breaks reported in Meriden, North Spring St. expected to be impacted for an extended period of time

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The mayor of Meriden announced that the city was experiencing water main breaks on Thursday. Mayor Kevin Scarpati said that crews were busy making repairs to the numerous water breaks, which were happening because of the weather. One break on North Spring Street was causing customers to be without water for […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy