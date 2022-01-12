Nearly 2 million cases of cancer likely to be diagnosed in 2022: Report

Women are four times more likely than men to be diagnosed with thyroid cancer during their lives. But a study published online Aug. 30, 2021, by JAMA Internal Medicine found most of the cancers found in women were not the dangerous kind. And autopsy results actually show that men experience these small papillary thyroid tumors at the same rate as women, they are just found less often in men during life, said the study’s authors. In fact, for both men and women, the aggressive and harmful types of thyroid cancer occur equally as often in both sexes. The study authors said it’s likely that some women are consequently being overtreated for small papillary thyroid cancers that might never pose any harm to their health. However, when a woman has a thyroid nodule, it’s still important that it be investigated to be sure it is not one that needs immediate treatment.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO