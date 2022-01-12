ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nearly 2 million cases of cancer likely to be diagnosed in 2022: Report

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Nearly 2 million new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed and some 609,000 people will likely die from cancer in the U.S. in 2022, according to a new report published Wednesday. The annual report from the American Cancer Society estimates that 1,918,030 Americans...

Advocate Messenger

Lung cancer: early diagnosis is key for survival

Lung cancer is not only the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States but it’s also the number one cancer-causing death in Kentucky. Cigarette smoking accounts for 90 percent of those deaths, although you don’t have to be a smoker to be diagnosed with lung cancer. Second-hand smoke kills just the same, while other individuals develop lung cancer by exposure to chemicals like radon and asbestos, or family history.

womenworking.com

Ovarian Cancer Risk Factors: Who is Most Likely to Get It?

According to Mayo Clinic, ovarian cancer is a growth of cells that forms in the ovaries and can invade and destroy healthy body tissue. The American Cancer Society ranks ovarian cancer fifth in cancer deaths among women, and the disease claims more lives than “any other cancer of the female reproductive system.” The numbers are staggering: a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer during her lifetime is about 1 in 78.

State
Texas State
CBS New York

New Report Shows Lung Cancer Is Being Detected Earlier And Patients Are Living Longer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The war on cancer is now 50 years old and a new report from the American Cancer Society shows major progress against lung cancer. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on what is making the difference. Jill Fine came home from a trip in 2018 with wheezing and shoulder pain. Tests revealed that the 49-year-old had Stage 3 lung cancer. “I did smoke, I admit that. Thank God I don’t anymore, but I was seriously, at my age, shocked to hear the word ‘cancer.’ You just never think it’s going to happen to you,” Fine said. Treatment included surgery to...

AFP

US cancer death rate dropped by a third since 1991

The risk of dying from cancer in the United States has fallen by nearly a third in three decades, thanks to earlier diagnoses, better treatments and fewer smokers, an analysis said Wednesday. And American Indians and Alaska Natives have the highest liver cancer incidence of any major racial/ethnic group in the United States -- a risk more than double that in white people.

uchicago.edu

What inspired a nonprofit that supports kids affected by parents’ cancer diagnoses

To honor late friend, Chicago Booth scholar and student help support children through emotional times. In 2019, Mark Agnew felt deeply afraid. Although young and seemingly healthy, Agnew—an adjunct associate professor of entrepreneurship at Chicago Booth, the CEO of the pizza chain Lou Malnati’s, and a family man with a wife and four kids—was diagnosed with stage II brain cancer. For nearly a year, Agnew could barely even say the word cancer.

The Independent

Death rate from cancer has dropped 30% over the last decade

The cancer death rate in the US fell by 32 per cent between 1991 and 2019, according to a new report released on Wednesday.The American Cancer Society also states that the sharp fall in mortality rates translates to around 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths over the same period – had the rate stayed unchanged, Axios reported.The ACS go on to cite several key reasons for this encouraging trend. Compared to 1991, cancer screenings are far more accessible today in the US, while the ever-declining number of smokers in the Western hemisphere has also helped massively. Similarly, individuals who do go...

Medical News Today

Shedding light on less survivable cancers

Research shows that a quarter of cancers in the United Kingdom have an average survival rate of just 16% and that just 4% of people in the U.K. are aware of their symptoms. The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT) launched Less Survivable Cancers Awareness Day on January 11, 2022, to raise awareness about these cancers and encourage individuals at risk to seek medical help.

survivornet.com

Remembering ‘Saved By The Bell’s’ Dustin Diamond, Who Was Diagnosed with Lung Cancer Only Three Weeks Before Passing; How to Recognize the Symptoms

Diamond's Lung Cancer Battle & Symptoms of the Disease. Actor Dustin Diamond died on February 1, 2021, after a three-week battle with lung cancer. Diamond, a stand-up comic and actor, was best known for his work on Saved by the Bell, and he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer in January 2021.

Science Focus

New blood test can tell if cancer has spread around the body

Cancer researchers have developed a new blood test that could improve diagnosis and treatment for patients. The test is the first to be able to detect not only the presence of cancer but also the spread of the disease around the body, which is often categorised in cancer stages. Currently,...

Medscape News

Top 5 Developments in Lung Cancer in 2021

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering. We've had another fantastic year for developments in the lung cancer field. 2021 saw many important advances in new medications that can lead to a benefit and hopefully a cure for more patients. I'm going to highlight the top five developments of this year.

Harvard Health

Are women being over-diagnosed with thyroid cancer?

Women are four times more likely than men to be diagnosed with thyroid cancer during their lives. But a study published online Aug. 30, 2021, by JAMA Internal Medicine found most of the cancers found in women were not the dangerous kind. And autopsy results actually show that men experience these small papillary thyroid tumors at the same rate as women, they are just found less often in men during life, said the study’s authors. In fact, for both men and women, the aggressive and harmful types of thyroid cancer occur equally as often in both sexes. The study authors said it’s likely that some women are consequently being overtreated for small papillary thyroid cancers that might never pose any harm to their health. However, when a woman has a thyroid nodule, it’s still important that it be investigated to be sure it is not one that needs immediate treatment.

asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...

oncnursingnews.com

Smoking Cessation Following Lung Cancer Diagnosis Reduces Cancer Mortality Risk

New data support smoking cessation for patients with lung cancer following their diagnosis. Patients with lung cancer who quit smoking at or around their cancer diagnosis may be able to improve their rate of survival, according to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. Furthermore, the data suggest that smoking cessation education and support is vital even after diagnosis.1.


