A multi-vehicle accident injured 3 people near Holland (Holland, MI)

On Wednesday, injuries were reported following a traffic collision on College Parkway. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northgate Lane and College Parkway. The preliminary investigation showed that one of the involved vehicles rolled on its side after the accident and all of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO