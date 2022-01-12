A multi-vehicle accident injured 3 people near Holland (Holland, MI)
On Tuesday afternoon, three people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck near Holland.
As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 4 p.m. on Riley Street at Sunrise Avenue, east of 120th Avenue, in Holland Township. The preliminary investigation showed that a 44-year-old Holland man was traveling east [...]
January 12, 2022
