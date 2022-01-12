ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

A multi-vehicle accident injured 3 people near Holland (Holland, MI)

 1 day ago

On Tuesday afternoon, three people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck near Holland.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 4 p.m. on Riley Street at Sunrise Avenue, east of 120th Avenue, in Holland Township. The preliminary investigation showed that a 44-year-old Holland man was traveling east [...]

January 12, 2022

