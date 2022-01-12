ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 2 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Gifts cards and a shot at winning a huge college scholarship. That’s the latest offer from the state of Minnesota to families whose...

ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

