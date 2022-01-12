ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Country Realtors December Real Estate Report

By Bill Fisher
Cover picture for the articleThe High Country Association of Realtors reports December sales remained strong. High Country Press reports 249 homes sold for...

hamlethub.com

Discussing Real Estate with Karla Murtaugh: Year In Review Market Report

Karla Murtaugh's Ridgefield 2021 Year In Review Market Report. The 2021 Real Estate Market maintained momentum but felt less panicked than in 2020. The number of sales decreased slightly from 556 to 482 mostly due to a lack of inventory, which remains challenging. Buyers are still out in force and homes are selling in 60 days on average, as opposed to 70 days in 2020. The overall sales volume only differed by $38,000 from 2020 on a total sales volume of $451,645,946. Homes also generally sold at or above asking.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
theberkshireedge.com

REAL ESTATE MARKET WATCH: 2021 year-end report

As we reflect on Berkshire County 2021 real estate sales data, after a pandemic-fueled sales surge in 2020, we continued a steady pace into 2021. While the fever for home purchases may have slowed in 2021, buyer demand still far outweighs the inventory available in most markets and price ranges. The lack of inventory added pressure to the market, and this pressure is not expected to let up in 2022. The total number of all real estate transactions topped 2,375 in 2021, up from 2,337 in 2020. While residential sales fell 10 percent, all other property types reported double digit gains. With a total market volume now exceeding $883 million dollars transacted in 2021, real estate remains a vital part of the Berkshire economy.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
santivachronicle.com

Kingfisher Real Estate Announces Top Agents In December

Kingfisher Real Estate has announced its top agents for December. Mary Bondurant has been named the top listing agent and Sue Plein as the top selling agent. Bondurant was born in Tipperary, Ireland. She and her parents settled in the Northeast, where she began her real estate career at the age of 18. As the owner of Dunedin Hotel in Beach Lake, Pa., Bondurant mastered her strong grasp on hospitality. Bondurant served in the U.S. Air Force and the PA Air Guard for 10 years.
SANIBEL, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Inquirer and Mirror

Real-estate sales hit record high in 2021

(Jan. 13, 2022) Nantucket’s red-hot real-estate market topped $2.3 billion in sales in 2021, a new record for total dollar volume. “Last year was a continuation of 2020’s escape from COVID, except in overdrive. Buyers sought out Nantucket real estate as a sort of safe haven from the pandemic, both financially as an investment and as an escape from more crowded urban areas or other COVID-19 hot spots,” town assessor Rob Ranney said.
NANTUCKET, MA
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Summerfield Real Estate Market Report January 2022

Summerfield Real Estate Market Report January 2022. As of January 2022, there are no homes on the market in the Summerfield community in Martin County Florida. There are 7 homes under contract at this time. List prices ranged from $340,000 up to $659,900. This equals an average list price of $474,949 which is $255.82 per square foot of living area. These homes averaged 19 days on market prior to going under contract.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Inman.com

2022 resolutions: Luxury real estate agents aim high in the new year

From personal health and spending more time with family to finally clinching that big break, here are the goals luxury real estate agents are striving for in 2022. For many, a new year is a fresh start, and the first week in January is usually a time to reflect on the year behind and to set intentions for the year ahead.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Chase International Real Estate is Pleased to Announce Six Significant Sales in the Month of December

Voluminous lodge, custom-built for the discerning owner plus membership to Cedar Flat lakefront pier and buoy association. This home comes with a sprawling chef's kitchen, superhost's wet bar, 4 en-suite bedrooms including a 3-stop elevator which conveniently loads everything from heated garage to the heart of the living room; then up to the primary suite. The main suite has a gas fireplace, shower + tub, two cedar closets, makeup area + additional storage, and alaskan cedar decks. The up-sloping driveway has a hydronic heater controlled by a smartphone.
REAL ESTATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Real estate report details rising Texas housing prices

Homes across the country are seeing listing price increases as we ride into the new year. The nation saw an increase of 10% in listing prices for the last month of 2021. This was an increase from the 8.6% rate in November, according to a report from Realtor.com. This rate increase brought the median home listing price to $375,000 at the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
realtrends.com

Nashville’s Pilkerton Realtors, Parks Realty and Village Real Estate merge

Three Nashville independents recently announced a merger — Pilkerton Realtors, Parks Realty and Village Real Estate. The companies will operate with their respective brands via an LLC that will serve as the parent company. The new entity will have 1,400 agents. According to a press release, the firm’s combined...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Predictions for Nashville's real estate market in 2022, according to president of Greater Nashville Realtors

Nashville's housing market has hit unprecedented highs even through the economic setbacks of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021 the median value of a home in the Nashville area reached a record high of $405,000 in November before falling to $399,000, a Re/Max study found. The company also reported that homes in the region spend an average of 12 days on the market before being bought, faster than anywhere else in the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
Motley Fool

Will the Real Estate Market Crash in 2022?

Recent real estate development could result in a tipping point for supply and demand. Growth will likely slow in 2022 and beyond, but a crash is unlikely. However, economic factors, such as a stock market crash, could impact the real estate market. After a year of record home-price growth, insanely...
REAL ESTATE

