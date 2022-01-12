High Country Realtors December Real Estate Report

As we reflect on Berkshire County 2021 real estate sales data, after a pandemic-fueled sales surge in 2020, we continued a steady pace into 2021. While the fever for home purchases may have slowed in 2021, buyer demand still far outweighs the inventory available in most markets and price ranges. The lack of inventory added pressure to the market, and this pressure is not expected to let up in 2022. The total number of all real estate transactions topped 2,375 in 2021, up from 2,337 in 2020. While residential sales fell 10 percent, all other property types reported double digit gains. With a total market volume now exceeding $883 million dollars transacted in 2021, real estate remains a vital part of the Berkshire economy.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO