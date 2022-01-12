ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Reports a Three-Day Total of 12,698 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 8 Deaths, Including 1,921 Probable Cases

duncanville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County Reports a Three-Day Total of 12,698 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 8 Deaths, Including 1,921 Probable Cases. As of 12:00 pm January 11, 2022, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 12,698 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 10 confirmed...

www.duncanville.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
City
Duncanville, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Desoto, TX
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Health
City
Sunnyvale, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Covid#Cdc

Comments / 0

Community Policy