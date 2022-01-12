ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

JPMorgan downgrades Jupiter Fund Management to 'neutral'

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We downgrade Jupiter…as our channel checks indicate net outflow continued in Q421, which we estimate at £0.9bn, with limited visibility on an inflexion point," JPM said. "Jupiter's shares are not expensive...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

JPMorgan puts Royal Mail on 'Negative Catalyst Watch', shares slump

"While we don’t expect a disappointment on revenue, this will be supported by Covid testing and so will reverse over time," JPM said. "We also believe there have been various operational issues in the UK business, and expect these to result in higher cost, putting at risk the group’s previous £500m UKPIL operating profit guidance."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Deutsche Bank upgrades Berkeley, downgrades Persimmon

The bank lifted Berkeley Group to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ and hiked the price target to 5,429p from 4,555p. It also upgraded Crest Nicholson ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, but cut the target price to 438p from 442p. DB downgraded Countryside Properties to ‘hold’ from...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Fund Has Biggest Day of Withdrawals

Ark Innovation ETF suffered an outflow of $352 million Wednesday, the biggest one day drop since March. Some investors aren’t reacting well to the drop of investment darling Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report. Indeed, the fund suffered an outflow...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London close: Stocks finish weaker despite positive GDP data

London stocks closed in the red on Friday, as investors weighed better-than-expected UK GDP data against slumps for industrial production and retail sales across the pond. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.28% at 7,542.95, and the FTSE 250 was 0.94% weaker at 22,743.35. Sterling was in a mixed...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jupiter Fund Management#Jpmorgan#Dws#Man Group#Quilter
rejournals.com

JPMorgan Chase appoints real estate banking Central Region Market Manager

JPMorgan Chase announced Julie Thick as Real Estate Banking (REB) Central Region Market Manager. The REB business delivers customized debt solutions and treasury services products to real estate developers, investors, operating companies and investment funds across the U.S. Thick will report to Michelle Herrick, Head of REB for JPMorgan Chase.
CHICAGO, IL
ShareCast

Provident Financial trades ahead of expectations in Q4, restructures Vanquis board

Sub-prime lender Provident Financial said its fourth-quarter trading performance continued to track ahead of management expectations, driven by favourable macroeconomic conditions and demand for credit from customers, and announced the restructuring of the board of Vanquis Bank as part of an effort to "substantially align its membership" with the board of PFG.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

UBS analyst Erika Najarian initiates coverage of large cap regional banks

UBS on Thursday launched coverage of seven banks, including five with buy ratings and two with hold ratings, as the group is poised to benefit from higher interest rates. Analyst Erika Najarian said she expects 21% upside in these names, despite strong stock performances thus far in 2022. UBS assigned a buy rating and a $32 price target to KeyCorp ; a buy rating and $212 price target for M&T Bank Corp. ; a buy rating and $56 price for Fifth Third Bancorp. ; a buy rating and $32 price target for Regions Financial Corp. ; and neutral ratings on...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Morgan Stanley names Shell 'top pick', says sector still 'attractive'

Analysts at Morgan Stanley reiterated their "attractive" view on the European Oil&Gas sector, telling clients that many of the arguments that supported the sector's outperformance in 2021 remained "equally relevant" today. 7,544.10. 12:55 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,283.78. 12:55 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,260.27. 12:55 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 6,531.21. 12:55 14/01/22. 0.93%
MARKETS
Benzinga

Baird Downgrades APi Group, NV5 Global To Neutral

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded APi Group Corp (NYSE:APG) and NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Neutral from Outperform with price targets of $26 and $127, respectively. The analyst is more selective on engineering and construction stocks into 2022. Wittmann states that two years of relative sector outperformance was capped off...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Okta

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) is likely to generate growth at or above 35% for the foreseeable future given its comprehensive identity security platform, according to Wells Fargo. The Okta Analyst: Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage of Okta with an Overweight rating and a price target of $275. The Okta Takeaways: The company’s...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Akamai downgraded to neutral at Piper Sandler on growth concerns, lack of a catalyst

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is being downgraded to neutral from overweight at Piper Sandler, as the investment firm said the content delivery company could have growth concerns in 2022 and it lacks a catalyst this year. Analyst Quinton Gabrielli also lowered his price target to $127 from $133 on Akamai (AKAM),...
MARKETS
Benzinga

UBS Downgrades Adobe To Neutral, Slashes Price Target By 9.4%

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $575, down from $635. The price target implies a 3.79% upside. UBS rerated on concerns that tech spending was pulled forward in 2020 and 2021 and that this phenomenon will pressure Adobe's growth rate in 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Amgen downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Amgen (AMGN -0.7%) was downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $255, down from $285. BofA analyst Geoff Meacham said the stock has underwhelmed in 2021 due to lingering COVID-19 headwinds and net pricing pressures, and "growth skepticism" is likely to persist until the company demonstrates a clear return to "strong, volume-driven revenue upside" for several of its key franchises.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Jupiter: $86 Million Funding And $711 Million Valuation

Neobanking platform Jupiter announced it raised $86 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Jupiter — a neobanking platform that is owned and operated by Amica Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd — announced recently that it has raised $86 million in Series C funding co-led by Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital India at a valuation of $711 million. And QED Investors and existing investor Matrix Partners India participated in the funding round.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Wood Group to sell environment unit as core earnings fall

Consulting and engineering company John Wood Group on Thursday reported a fall in core profit and said it was selling its built environment division after a review. Adjusted core profits of around $550m - $560m, were down 9% on a like-for-like basis, with improved performance in consulting offset by lower profits in its projects and operations units.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Halliburton stock rallies toward a near 3-year high after J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight

Shares of Halliburton Co. rallied 1.7% toward a near three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram turned bullish on the oil services company, given its position as a leader in scale, flexibility and technology and its "best-in-class" returns generated in the last cycle. Jayaram raised his rating to overweight, after being at neutral since March 2020, while lifting the stock price target to $32 from $30. "[Halliburton] is the largest most liquid [North America]-levered [oil field services] stocks to completion activity," Jayaram wrote in a note to clients. "With an improving supply-demand balance in the NAM pressure pumping market, we think Halliburton is primed to benefit from its leading position and realize net pricing gains." The stock, which is on track to open at the highest levels seen during regular-session hours since May 2019, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 12.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy