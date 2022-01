It is never too late for a comeback. Let it be known. — It’s been almost two decadessince Skream and Benga released new music together, but in 2022 we’ll finally see an end to that drought. Skream took to Twitter shortly before the end of the year to announce that he and Benga, two of the more critical pioneers of dubstep, will be reuniting.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO