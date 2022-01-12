ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican governor advocating for vaccines faces intense COVID-19 battle

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
 1 day ago

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican who's strongly advocated for vaccines, has tested positive for COVID-19, enduring a high fever and extremely elevated blood pressure and heart rate.

Justice, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he sought out tests Tuesday following a "sudden onset of symptoms."

MORE: COVID-19 live updates: Omicron to infect over 50% of Europe's population, WHO warns

The governor's office described his symptoms as "moderate," but Justice -- who was set to give his State of the State address Wednesday -- wrote that he feels "extremely unwell."

"I feel extremely unwell at this point, and I have no choice but to postpone my State of the State address to the Legislature," he said in a statement Tuesday . "I woke up this morning with congestion and a cough. A little while later, I developed a headache and fever, so I decided to get tested right away."

Chris Jackson/AP, FILE - PHOTO: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Nov. 3, 2020.

"The rapid test that I took came back negative, but by the late afternoon, my symptoms were still getting much worse," the governor said. "My blood pressure and heart rate were extremely elevated, and I had a high fever. Finally, my PCR test results this evening confirmed I was positive."

Justice, one of many West Virginia residents testing positive amid a surge the state health department called "unprecedented," has long pushed for vaccines and boosters, but is against mask mandates.

Last week, as COVID-19 cases in West Virginia skyrocketed, Justice said, "I absolutely do not think it's time to put in a mask mandate," according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Chris Jackson/AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol, in Charleston, W.Va.

But last week, Justice continued his endorsement of vaccines, telling reporters he sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow West Virginia to immediately start offering fourth doses to some at-risk residents.

"First of all, it'll save a bunch, bunch, bunch more lives. That's all there is to it," Justice said. "But secondly, right behind that, we're going to end up with a run on our hospitals like you can't imagine ... without any question, we're going to have people sitting outside the emergency room in their cars, with a stroke or a heart attack, that can't even get into the hospital."

MORE: COVID may be with us for a long time. What kind of testing do we need?

Justice has also denounced conspiracy theories. In September 2021, Justice gave his microphone to a mother who said her son was hospitalized because he listened to misinformation "garbage."

As Justice battles COVID-19, he's now isolating at home and receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment per his doctors' recommendation, his office said.

Everyone in close contact with the governor is being notified and West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice tested negative Tuesday evening, his office said.

Comments / 88

Viva Satire !
23h ago

Masks are a simple and effective way to stop the spread of a virus, as we saw last year when the normal Flu was almost nonexistent.

Reply(31)
11
Mike Duffy
5h ago

And I imagine this Govenor is vaccinated. There is an entire Naval Crew on the USS Milwaukee that is the perfect example of vaccines stop nothing. 100 crew members vaccines 96 have Covid the ship is in port and can not deploy. Tell Colin Powell that his vaccine worked. When you need 80 years to tell me what's in the shot and have to be ordered to release it in 8 months by a federal judge, and anything the federal government pushes so hard against people's will no thanks.

Reply
3
Random
1d ago

Vaccinated and boosted but still got it. What does that tell you?

Reply(15)
23
