USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Caution for US Inflation Figures

The US dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as it looks like it is trying to find support against the South African Rand. We have seen a rather significant selloff in the US dollar against most currencies, so the South African Rand would not be any different. However, what is even more interesting about the South African Rand at the moment is the fact that the omicron variant had initially shown up in South Africa, so a lot of people ran away from that country. You can clearly see by looking at both the currency and the South African stock market that money is starting to flow back into that country.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO