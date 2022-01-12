ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Caution for US Inflation Figures

dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the sixth day in a row, the price of the US dollar against the Japanese yen (USD/JPY) currency pair is moving amid a downward correction. The currency pair settled around the 115.40 level at the time of writing the analysis after testing the support level at 115.04 recently. The US...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Federal Reserve#Us Dollar#Japanese#The Us Federal Reserve#Republicans#Democrats#The Federal Reserve#Congress
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR Forecast: Looking for Support Near Major Moving Average

The US dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as it looks like it is trying to find support against the South African Rand. We have seen a rather significant selloff in the US dollar against most currencies, so the South African Rand would not be any different. However, what is even more interesting about the South African Rand at the moment is the fact that the omicron variant had initially shown up in South Africa, so a lot of people ran away from that country. You can clearly see by looking at both the currency and the South African stock market that money is starting to flow back into that country.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed nominee Brainard: Fighting inflation is top priority

Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden s nominee for the Federal Reserve's No. 2 spot, said Thursday that combating high inflation is the central bank's top priority and said she believed the Fed could reduce it without sacrificing economic growth.Testifying at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Brainard noted that inflation is “too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their paychecks will go.”“We are taking actions ... that I have confidence will be bringing inflation down, while continuing to allow the labor market to return to full strength over time,” she said....
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Momentum for Pound

Yesterday's session was the strongest of the bullish momentum for the GBP/USD currency pair, as it jumped from the 1.3620 level, during an upward rebound. It reached the resistance level 1.3715, its highest in two and a half months, and with factors supporting the gains of the sterling, there was downward pressure on the US dollar after disappointment. The last hope is from the content of the comments of US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, although the results of economic data are still in favor of expectations for the future of raising US interest rates.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Set for More Gains

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. Set a sell-stop at 1.3650 and a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3750. The GBP/USD pair held steady on Thursday morning as investors reacted to the latest American consumer inflation data. The pair rose to a high of 1.3690, which was the highest level since November 3rd last year. It has risen by over 4% above the lowest level in December.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY collapses to test 114 the figure, 113.99 traded

USD/JPY has traded at 113.99 on Thursday as the US dollar bleeds out. US yields are on the back foot again as markets rethink balance sheet runoff. USD/JPY is on the verge of breaking below 114 the figure at the time of writing after falling from a high of 114.70 today. The US dollar is being kicked down along with US yields as markets think twice about a faster pace of tapering by the Federal Reserve and wonder if they have priced the Fed too hawkishly.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Will Fed blunder as consumer confidence slides?

Jan 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WILL FED BLUNDER AS CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SLIDES? (1000 EST/1500 GMT) A major policy error may be in the works as the Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy