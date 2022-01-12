Arab Strap – “Aphelion”

Sun June are releasing an expanded edition of their 2021 album Somewhere tomorrow, which includes a handful of new tracks, including the previously shared “Easy.” Today, the Austin band has put out another one of those new songs, “Reminded,” a shimmering sway about falling hard for someone. “‘Reminded’ is about being captivated by someone you have a bad history with and wanting to reconcile with past mistakes, despite it being the most unhealthy decision. It’s about gazing narrowly into an old flame,” the group’s Laura Colwell said in a statement, continuing:
Comments / 0