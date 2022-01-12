Arab Strap – “Aphelion”

"These two songs were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for As Days Get Dark but, as much we loved them, we couldn't find a place for them on the final album,” explains Aidan Moffat. “Maybe it's because they seem to have their own distinct identities, but sometimes a song just sounds better on its own, when it's not part of a crowd and vying for attention. So, to celebrate the anniversary of the album's release, we present As Days Get Dark's two runaway loners; a couple of black sheep who might not click with the rest of the family but, even though they aren't very happy, are still worth a cuddle."

