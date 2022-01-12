ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Arab Strap – “Aphelion”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reunited Arab Strap’s As Days Get Dark was one of the very best albums of 2021. And in March, they’re releasing a new 7-inch single featuring two unreleased outtakes from the LP, “Aphelion” and “Flutter.”....

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan Moffat
xsnoize.com

ARAB STRAP announce new single 'Aphelion' - Listen Now

"These two songs were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for As Days Get Dark but, as much we loved them, we couldn't find a place for them on the final album,” explains Aidan Moffat. “Maybe it's because they seem to have their own distinct identities, but sometimes a song just sounds better on its own, when it's not part of a crowd and vying for attention. So, to celebrate the anniversary of the album's release, we present As Days Get Dark's two runaway loners; a couple of black sheep who might not click with the rest of the family but, even though they aren't very happy, are still worth a cuddle."
MUSIC
